Boston, MA

Dunkin’ Opens First ‘Digital-Only’ Restaurant In Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 9 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — A new kind of Dunkin’ has just opened in Boston. The Canton-based chain is unveiling its first-ever “digital-only” restaurant.

It’s located at 22 Beacon Street, next to Boston Common. The location only takes digital orders placed in advance via the Dunkin’ mobile app or at an in-store kiosk, and makes them available for contactless pickup in a designated area.

“The digital-only location offers Dunkin’s full menu of quality products fans know and love, and the traditional order counter is replaced with two in-store digital kiosks where guests will be able to place a customized order and pay for it using cash, credit card, or a DD gift card,” Dunkin’ said in a statement.

Dunkin’ claims that placing orders without employee interaction will “create an efficient, more convenient, and frictionless experience” for customers on-the-go. There is no dining room at the new store.

Dunkin’ is holding a grand opening for the store, which opened up in August, on Tuesday, and will celebrate with a $1,000 donation to local nonprofit Bridge Over Troubled Waters.

