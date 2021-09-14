CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

School District In Northern Westchester Provides Update On Superintendent Search

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nk8Xo_0bulDkgQ00

A Northern Westchester school district is asking members of the community to provide input as the district searches for a new superintendent.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education said it wants the community's input as it develops a "Superintendent Leadership Profile."

The board said an anonymous survey, available in both English and Spanish, and community forum meetings will be used to create the profile and help guide the search firm as it looks for candidates.

Once the profile is complete, it will then be presented to the community, BCSD said.

The survey can be filled out between Monday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Oct. 4, the board said.

Community Forum meetings will be held on Zoom on Monday, Sept. 27 at the following times:

  • 9:30 a.m. (English)
  • 6 p.m. - Faculty and staff forum
  • 7 p.m. (English and Spanish)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
theislandnow.com

School districts required to provide weekly COVID tests to teachers, staff

Teachers and other public school district employees in New York are required to participate in weekly coronavirus testing or provide proof of full vaccination, according to new guidelines presented by Gov. Kathy Hochul last week. Hochul said the new guidance will help prioritize in-person education, a main goal of hers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Quad-Cities Times

Rock Island-Milan School District superintendent gives state of schools address

The Rock Island-Milan School District is trying to return to normal in spite of the pandemic, all while working to improve and expand. On Tuesday Superintendent Reginald Lawrence gave the annual state of schools address — a snapshot and projections for the new school year and a synopsis of the previous school year.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Community Forum
Daily Voice

Ida: Two Schools In Westchester Forced To Delay Openings

A pair of schools in one of Westchester’s largest districts were forced to delay their reopening plans due to the damage caused by Tropical Depression Ida. In New Rochelle, both the high school and Isaac E. Young Middle Middle School sustained substantial damage, forcing contractors to make emergency repairs and delaying the reopening of the building to students and staff.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Ames Tribune

Ames School Board to select superintendent search firm Monday

A key step in finding a permanent successor to Ames' former superintendent will be taken Monday, when the district will select a search firm for the process. Former superintendent Jenny Risner resigned in May, and interim superintendent Paula Vincent is leading Ames schools for one year while a permanent successor is found.
AMES, IA
FingerLakes1.com

Superintendent of Lyons Central School District takes position for Franklinville Central School District

The Lyons Central School District is now on the lookout for a new superintendent. Their current superintendent, Donald Putnam, has accepted the superintendent position for Franklinville Central School District in Cattaraugus County. Putnam has been with Lyons in his position since 2016. He was appointed by Franklinville on Aug. 19...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
Coast News

San Dieguito school board votes to expedite superintendent search

ENCINITAS — In a rushed special meeting early Friday morning before Labor Day weekend, the San Dieguito Union High School District discussed further plans related to its search for a full-time superintendent. The district board voted 3-1 to begin an expedited search, selecting Oct. 14 as the date to approve...
ENCINITAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WIFR

Former District 205 Superintendent dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Lavonne Sheffield dies in a Michigan hospital from what her family calls “an acute infection.”. The 69-year-old led District 205 from 2009 to 2011. During her time there, she received praise for her efforts toward equality and diversity in the school system. But she also clashed with the teachers union and some district and community leaders over her plans to close and consolidate some schools and revamp student disciplinary guidelines.
ROCKFORD, IL
Daily Voice

Police Chief In Northern Westchester Calls It A Career

A police chief in Northern Westchester is calling it a career later this month.City of Peekskill Police Department Chief Don Halmy announced his plan to retire as of Saturday, Sept. 25, after more than 22 years with the department.Halmy was hired in 1999 and worked on patrol, including the overnigh…
PEEKSKILL, NY
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR PROVIDES COVID-19, BACK-TO-SCHOOL UPDATE

On Tuesday Governor Kate Brown held a press conference providing an update on the current state of COVID-19 and the return of students to in-person learning in classrooms around Oregon. Brown said, “Because Oregonians are masking up and continuing to get vaccinated, we have been able to cut the projected...
EDUCATION
KHQ Right Now

Eureka Public School provides update on COVID-19 outbreak

EUREKA, Mont. - The Eureka Public School superintendent posted an update regarding the COVID-19 outbreak within the school district Wednesday. The following is the Facebook post from superintendent Jim Mepham:. Covid Update Wednesday. School will be open tomorrow as of 6:30 tonight. If the status changes we will update by...
EUREKA, MT
telegram.com

Letter: Former mayor pleads for Worcester to unite in school superintendent search

I am writing to thank Mayor Petty for recommending that the Worcester School Committee start a national search to hire a new superintendent for the Worcester Schools. As our city continues to grow in population and rich diversity, it is critical that our schools have leadership that will bring all parts of our city together to build a world class urban school system.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
130K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy