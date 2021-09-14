School District In Northern Westchester Provides Update On Superintendent Search

A Northern Westchester school district is asking members of the community to provide input as the district searches for a new superintendent.

The Bedford Central School District Board of Education said it wants the community's input as it develops a "Superintendent Leadership Profile."

The board said an anonymous survey, available in both English and Spanish, and community forum meetings will be used to create the profile and help guide the search firm as it looks for candidates.

Once the profile is complete, it will then be presented to the community, BCSD said.

The survey can be filled out between Monday, Sept. 13, and Monday, Oct. 4, the board said.

Community Forum meetings will be held on Zoom on Monday, Sept. 27 at the following times:

9:30 a.m. (English)

6 p.m. - Faculty and staff forum

7 p.m. (English and Spanish)

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.