New York City, NY

NYC set for mostly sunny, warm weather for weekend and workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

A quiet and sunny weather pattern is set for the weekend and into the workweek in New York City.

Temperatures Saturday will see highs of 75. There will also be sun.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73ow around 60. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph

Sunday evening: Clear, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday evening: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. chance of afternoon showers with a high near 75.

Tuesday evening: Showers possible to linger. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday evening: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday evening: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

