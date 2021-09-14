CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s mysterious disappearance on road trip

By Helen Elfer and Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OXga_0bugteob00

Family members and police are searching for a New York woman who was travelling across the United States with her partner before being reported missing. Her partner returned home without her and no one has heard from her in weeks.

Gabby Petito, 22, of Blue Point, Long Island, was last seen on 24 August when she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel with her partner of two and half years, Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing by her family on the evening of 11 September, said police.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie had been documenting their travel experiences as ‘van-lifers’ across the US on a YouTube channel called ‘ Nomadic Statik ’. She would regularly FaceTime her mother, but her mother grew worried when she hadn’t heard from her for days and notified the authorities.

Here is everything we know about the case:

Last contact

In a press release, Suffolk County Police Department explained that Gabby’s family were last in contact with her at the end of August. According to her mum, Gabby would FaceTime around three times a week. Her mum received text messages on 26 and 27 August from her daughter's phone but said she could not be sure they were from her daughter. “I don’t know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn’t verbally speak to her,” she said in an interview with CBS News.

Prior to the last communication, Ms Petito is believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Ms Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt told Fox News the pair were heading for Yellowstone National Park next, but Ms Petito did not arrive. “The first couple of days when I wasn’t getting responses, I believed she was in a place with no service. It was like day eight and nine that I really became concerned,” Ms Schmidt said. Gabrielle Petito was reported missing to the Suffolk County Police Department by her family on 11 September around 6.55pm.

Mr Laundrie has since returned to his Florida home without Gabby. Police have since recovered the couple’s 2012 Ford Transit van.

Police in Florida, where the couple had lived previously, said the circumstances of her disappearance “appeared odd”.

“The North Port Police Department is actively assisting in this case in conjunction with the Suffolk County Police Department where she was reported missing,” said the department in a statement. “The Suffolk County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a Blue Point woman who went missing while travelling.”

Family search

Ms Petito’s family are leading the search for her. Gabby’s mum, Nichole Schmidt, did a news conference on 13 September. “As a mom, I had concerns about a daughter going on a road trip in general,” Ms Schmidt said. “But I felt safe ... they had a plan, an itinerary, and we were excited for them.”

Addressing Gabby directly, her father Joseph Petito said: “Gabby, we just want you to come home,” he urged. “Call us. Let us know you’re OK. Come home, please.”

Her father told Newsday that the family was suffering greatly since her disappearance: “It’s like drowning with your hands tied behind you. You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything,” he said.

“Pride isn’t an issue right now. My only daughter is missing,” he said. “I’m going to do, the family, Gabby’s mom, we’re going to do anything we can to find her.”

Ms Schmidt’s husband and son have posed two missing person posters on their Instagram accounts as well as a picture of Ms Petito, to help in the search for her. Both said they were unable to “comment any further because there is an active investigation”.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with their search, and pay for investigators and travel costs. It has so far received contributions of more than $23.000.

Social media posts

The couple had saved their money and quit their jobs to travel across the US. Their Instagram accounts documented parts of their trip, with the first post on 2 July. They posted about Kansas’ Monument Rocks, Colorado Springs, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Zion National Park and Bryce National Park in Utah and Canyonlands National Park.

“Downsizing our life to fit into this itty bitty van was the best decision we’ve ever made,” Mr Laundrie wrote on Instagram that month. “Sacrificing space to wake up in nature every day has been no sacrifice at all.”

Description

Ms Petito is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and a triangle tattoo on her left arm, two finger tattoos, and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.” She also has a belly button piercing.

Detectives are asking those with information on Petito’s disappearance can contact Crime Stoppers anonomoysly on 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments / 62

Gennifer Kelly 84
8d ago

something not right, first of all, the boyfriend just got home, didn't think to report her missing.got a bad feeling about this, you know you get that sick feeling in your stomach. mothers know theses things, if that was my daughter I would demand to know " where's my daughter "

Reply(1)
20
Iva Shrivastava
8d ago

Obviously the BF is a man of interest. For that reason the police or the family are not talking about him. He will tell what happened when the right pressure is put on him. The police will get to that point. It is he

Reply(1)
10
mama B
9d ago

So the BF didn’t report her missing. He just appears in Florida and thinks that’s going to be ok?

Reply(4)
47
Related
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s final text message to mom revealed

The last text message from Gabby Petito’s phone warned that she didn’t have phone service in Yosemite National Park — and was sent two days before her van emerged in Florida, her mother told The Post on Wednesday. Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said she received the message from her daughter’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Canyonlands National Park#Blue Point#Nomadic Statik#Facetime#Cbs News#Grand Teton National Park#Fox News#Ford Transit#Newsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
centralrecorder.com

Gabby Petito’s Death FBI Confirmed the Manner of Death

Authorities released a significant update about Gabby Petito’s case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that Petito is. According to CNN, Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito’s disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito is one of three people who disappeared near Grand Teton Park this summer

Missing travel blogger Gabby Petito is one of three people who have disappeared near the Grand Teton Park area this summer.The 22-year-old was reported missing by her family on 11 September after her fiance Brian Laundrie returned from the couple’s cross-country van trip without her.The couple had travelled from New York to Salt Lake City in Utah, the last place Ms Petito was seen before her disappearance. After leaving Salt Lake City, the couple are believed to have driven to Wyoming.In a phone call to her mother on 25 August, Ms Petito said she was in Grand Teton National...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Nancy Grace on Gabby Petito case: 'How long has Brian Laundrie really been gone?'

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace highlighted important questions regarding Gabby Petito's disappearance and Brian Laundrie's actions. On "America's Newsroom," she said the condition of the body discovered in Grand Teton National Park will help determine the cause of death. Grace also questioned how Laundrie was able to leave his house unnoticed despite the constant press coverage at his home, suggesting he may have left the home much earlier in September.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

252K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy