10 best lip plumpers for a pillowy pout: From high-shine gloss to hydrating serums

By Sabine Wiesel
 4 days ago

If social media channels are anything to go by it can feel like lip filler treatments have hit the mainstream. But you don’t have to turn to the needle if you’re looking for a plumper pout, a quick swipe of a lip plumper can go some way to faking the fuller look.

Since the “has she or hasn’t she” days of debating whether Kylie Jenner used lip filler to create her infamous pout, lip augmentation has advanced in popularity. So much so, it’s gone from a treatment we watched celebrities get from afar to one we can all readily get on the high street.

With the trend for fuller-looking, pouty lips going nowhere, it’s no surprise we’ve also seen an abundance of lip plumpers hit the virtual beauty shelves. Available in many forms and finishes, you’ll find lip-plumping serums, balms , oils , lipsticks and glosses to pick from.

But how do they work, we hear you ask. Lip plumpers work in one of two ways. The majority are short-term lip boosters that use mild irritants or inflammatory ingredients such as peppermint, capsicum pepper or cinnamon to increase the blood flow and swell the lips temporarily.

The second type of lip plumper works more like an extension of your skincare. It relies on hyaluronic acid or collagen -producing peptides to boost hydration levels, smooth lines and plump the pout over time.

Of course, it’s important to manage expectations. Not even the best lip plumper on the market can mirror the look of a lip filler treatment. But what they can do is create subtle shape and volume. This makes them a great alternative for those looking for a more natural, commitment-free solution without any pain or the price tag (including upkeep) of the non-surgical procedure.

How we tested

We put the latest lip plumpers to the test to see how well they could plump up the volume or create the illusion of a fuller-looking pout. Whether you’re looking for a hydrating hero or the ultimate high-shine finish, you’ll find it in our winning line-up.

The best lip plumpers for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – Dior addict lip maximizer: £24, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for maximum tingling sensation – Huda Beauty silk balm spicy thermos plumping lip balm: £21, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for high shine – Morphe make it big plumping lip gloss: £12, Boots.com
  • Best for long-wear – Fenty Beauty gloss bomb heat lip luminizer and plumper: £20, Sephora.co.uk
  • Best for on a budget – Essence what the fake! Plumping lip filler with cinnamon oil: £2.99, Justmylook.com
  • Best for hydration – Bobbi Brown extra plump lip serum: £29, Next.co.uk
  • Best for shimmer – Kylie Cosmetics lip plumping gloss: £16, Boots.com
  • Best colour range – Mac powerglass plumping lip gloss: £20, Boots.com
  • Best for a Nineties brown lip – Too Faced maximum plump lip injection in chocolate plump: £25, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best lip care and make-up all-in-one – Indeed Laboratories hyaluronic + tinted lip treatment: £11.99, Lookfantastic.com

Dior addict lip maximizer

Huda Beauty silk balm spicy thermos plumping lip balm

Morphe make it big plumping lip gloss

Fenty Beauty gloss bomb heat lip luminizer and plumper

Essence what the fake! Plumping lip filler with cinnamon oil

Bobbi Brown extra plump lip serum

Kylie Cosmetics lip plumping gloss

Mac powerglass plumping lip gloss

Too Faced maximum plump lip injection in chocolate plump

Indeed Laboratories hyaluronic + tinted lip treatment

The verdict: Lip plumpers

