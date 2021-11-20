ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

See if you can guess the prices of these 3-bedroom, detached homes in 5 different US cities

By Frank Olito
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZ16V_0bueWROV00
The exterior of a house for sale near Philadelphia. RE/MAX
  • Can you guess how much these homes cost in Illinois, Florida, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania?

The first home is located 40 minutes outside of Chicago in River Grove, Illinois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phabe_0bueWROV00
The exterior of the house for sale near Chicago, Illinois. RE/MAX

The 1,576-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1953.

The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless-steel appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0Nqr_0bueWROV00
The kitchen. hommati.com

The kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz countertops, and a custom tile backsplash.

The house has an addition and a finished basement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3btBLu_0bueWROV00
The addition and the finished basement. hommati.com

The addition has not been updated and features wood paneling, but it does have its own heater.

The home also has a decent-sized backyard with a garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcCDo_0bueWROV00
The garage and backyard. hommati.com

The garage is detached and fits two cars.

How much do you think this house is selling for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YTkEd_0bueWROV00
How much does it cost? hommati.com

The house is currently listed at $329,900.

Compare it to this second three-bedroom house, which is located in Zephyrhills, Florida, just outside Tampa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl7p9_0bueWROV00
The exterior of the house in Florida. RE/MAX

This 2,143-square-foot ranch was built in 1965. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

How much would you pay for this home?

In the house, the kitchen has been updated with concrete countertops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd8C7_0bueWROV00
The kitchen. RE/MAX

The kitchen also has a breakfast bar, white cabinets with glass fronts, and a farmhouse sink.

The bathrooms in the house have a clean finish, especially in the master bathroom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171cBZ_0bueWROV00
The bathroom. RE/MAX

The master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a shower, and his/hers sinks.

The house sits on an acre lot with a pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWIVO_0bueWROV00
The pool. RE/MAX

The lot also has a four-car detached garage that can house an RV or boat.

How much do you think this Florida home is selling for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ra6Qv_0bueWROV00
The house for sale near Tampa, Florida. RE/MAX

Currently, it's on the market for $463,900.

Next up is a house located in Long Island, New York, in a town called Massapequa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11y7Il_0bueWROV00
The exterior of the house for sale in Long Island. RE/MAX

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1956 and measures 1,794 square feet.

This turnkey house has a large kitchen with a center island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxqXR_0bueWROV00
The kitchen. RE/MAX

The kitchen has quartz countertops, a butler's pantry, and Bosch appliances.

The house also has an open floor plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eS2yP_0bueWROV00
The open floor plan. RE/MAX

The kitchen is on the main floor, while the family room is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs.

Outside, there is a modest-sized backyard, which is fenced in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327qR4_0bueWROV00
The backyard. RE/MAX

The house also has a one-car, attached garage.

What do you think this home in Long Island, New York, costs?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7635_0bueWROV00
How much is this home? RE/MAX

It's listed at $900,000.

This house in Houston, Texas, is almost exactly the same size as the Long Island home — can you guess how much it's on the market for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBha3_0bueWROV00
The exterior of the house for sale in Houston. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is 1,759 square feet and was built in 1967.

The living space is large and open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QisRR_0bueWROV00
The living space. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

There's laminate flooring throughout the house and vaulted ceilings in the living room.

The kitchen and bathrooms are outdated, but they are all large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKnEn_0bueWROV00
The kitchen. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

Although the kitchen is outdated, some of the appliances, including the oven and microwave, are new.

There is a backyard with a detached, two-car garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pqnp0_0bueWROV00
The backyard. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

The house is located in a golf course subdivision.

How much do you think this Houston home is priced at?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3GZ2_0bueWROV00
How much is this house? GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

Right now, the house is selling for $210,000.

Lastly, this house is on sale in the Philadelphia area ... but for how much?

This Cape Cod home also has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1947 in the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, community, which is an hour outside of Philadelphia.

The 1,496-square-foot house also has a separate apartment upstairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP0Wc_0bueWROV00
The apartment upstairs. RE/MAX

There's a second bedroom on the first floor and another one in the finished basement.

How much do you think this house is on the market for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwdSb_0bueWROV00
How much is this house? RE/MAX

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $77,500

This is a 2 Story Semi-Detached Row Home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen with a Utility Room. Tile Floors throughout Downstairs and Upstairs Bathroom has been remodeled recently. There is a Front Porch and small Yard in back. Close to transportation. Minutes to the Casinos, Boardwalk and Beach. Buyer is responsible for all Certifications and repairs. 24 hr notice.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
mansionglobal.com

A Chic Duplex in Amsterdam’s ‘Most Beautiful Area’ Lists for $7.4 Million

A sleek, modern residence in the heart of Amsterdam has hit the market for more than $7.4 million. Behind a red-brick facade, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex “exudes an atmosphere of lavish opulence, with a delicious splash of sexiness,” according to the listing with Karina Nipperus, managing director of The Agency in Amsterdam.
REAL ESTATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
6sqft

This $3.5M Weehawken home has front-row seats to the NYC skyline

This classic brick home at 807 Boulevard East in Weehawken, N.J. looks like a stately suburban home on the outside, but when you’re inside this $3,499,000 residence, Manhattan skyline and water views from nearly every room offer a rare treat for the eyes. A home theater, a gym, a three-car garage and four bedrooms add even more modern value to the historic package.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
thexunewswire.com

4271 Paul Road,

4271 Paul Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, an updated electrical and updated plumbing system. The open kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood. The home also has spacious bedrooms, a family room, separate dining, w/d hook-up, central air, 1 car attached garage, and a partial basement! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH
Brooklyn Beat

Single-family homes for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Looking for a house in Brooklyn? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Cape Cod#House
My 1053 WJLT

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
Winston-Salem Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,600,000

Fabulous golf course estate home is coming available on March 15th. Perfectly sited, this 1.66-acre estate on the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course overlooking holes 7 and 8 enjoys a sweeping 620-foot view of the course. A paved circular drive brings guests up to steps leading to a Pennsylvania Blue Stone terrace. From there you are ushered through a limestone-faced covered front entry featuring a bespoke Mahogany eight-foot-tall front door with beveled glass sidelights and transom. A hand-made stately lantern and copper gutters with scuppers complete this dramatic entrance. This impressive residence was designed by Larry McRae. Glenn H Hodgin, the draftsman for the iconic Otto Zenke for many years, was responsible for the interiors. D.C. Patton was the general contractor - well known for his quality of construction and attention to detail, which can be seen in homes in many of Greensboro’s premier neighborhoods today.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Sweet Kansas City Mansion Has Underground Scuba Diving Pools

Just when you think you've seen everything a home could possibly offer, there's this. It's an exotic Kansas City area mansion with its own underground scuba diving pools. I saw this elaborate Kansas City mansion on Realtor and also on Pricey Pads Facebook page. The home was built by a guy who was an avid scuba diving enthusiast. He wanted his hobby to be readily available and this is the result. It's a massive home with its own underground scuba diving pools.
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $80,000

Property is subject to Online Sale, List price is the suggested opening offer amount and will not reflect the final sales price, seller is considering pre-sale offers, seller reserves the right to reject any and all offers. Highlights: Current Monthy Rent: $1,009 Yearly Rent: $12,108 Lease Ends: 5/30/2022 Long Term Tenant Home has been maintained by a professional management company 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1,120 Square Feet .17 +/- AC Lot Fenced in the backyard.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Sandston - $149,950

A great opportunity awaits at 370 Hanover Rd! Just in need of a little TLC! This home is located on 3.5 acres. The home offers over 1000 sq ft with a first-floor bedroom, living room with brick fireplace, kitchen, and all with hardwood floors. The 2nd level offers 2 additional bedrooms. The property is completely fenced and is centrally located! 2-minute drive to I295, 10 minutes to downtown Richmond and close to shopping, restaurants, and the Richmond International Airport.
SANDSTON, VA
Richmond.com

3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,000

Welcome home to your fresh, move-in ready rancher! NEW roof, windows, flooring, paint and appliances! Also featuring an updated hall bathroom, and updated half bath located in the primary bedroom. Situated on a wonderful lot with a nice deck and detached shed. Drive down the beautiful tree lined Lakewood drive and access shops and restaurants within a short distance.
PETERSBURG, VA
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $549,000

SPACIOUS RANCH-Quality-Construction-3 bed-2.5 bath has been rehabbed from top to bottom-Seeing is Believing- One Story Living-Oversized Corner Lot unobstructed views of the Golf Course from the Front-Side & Rear of Home-Custom Kitchen, SS appliances, washer/dryer- Vaulter Ceilings-Beautiful Granites thru-out! New Flooring- Exquisite Baths- Enjoy the ambience of your Fireplace-large rear deck-spacious front porch-Plenty of off street parking and a Huge work shop/shed w/electric-Room for a pool! This Ranch can be your forever /retirement home. Walk to Everything! Yes-You can Have It All. virtual staging.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Corvallis Gazette-Times

3 Bedroom Home in Albany - $779,900

Charming Modern Farmhouse in North Albany. The Wrap-around Porch Leads Lovely Views From All Directions. Every Room Has A View. Great Room w/Open Concept Kitchen Is Completed w/Carrara Marble, SS Appliances, Open Shelving & Island Kitchen. Main Level Master Suite Features Jetted Tub, Double Vanity, Double Closets & Direct Access to Poolhouse - Inground Salt Water Pool. Upstairs Has 2 Generous Bedrm, Den & Full Bathrm. Huge Garage/Shop 3000 Sqft w/400 Amp. Minutes to the River & Country Club.
ALBANY, OR
Insider

Insider

198K+
Followers
18K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy