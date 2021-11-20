See if you can guess the prices of these 3-bedroom, detached homes in 5 different US cities

The exterior of a house for sale near Philadelphia. RE/MAX

Can you guess how much these homes cost in Illinois, Florida, New York, Texas, and Pennsylvania?

The first home is located 40 minutes outside of Chicago in River Grove, Illinois.

The exterior of the house for sale near Chicago, Illinois. RE/MAX

The 1,576-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. It was built in 1953.

The kitchen has been completely renovated with stainless-steel appliances.

The kitchen. hommati.com

The kitchen has dark cabinets, quartz countertops, and a custom tile backsplash.

The house has an addition and a finished basement.

The addition and the finished basement. hommati.com

The addition has not been updated and features wood paneling, but it does have its own heater.

The home also has a decent-sized backyard with a garage.

The garage and backyard. hommati.com

The garage is detached and fits two cars.

How much do you think this house is selling for?

How much does it cost? hommati.com

The house is currently listed at $329,900.

Compare it to this second three-bedroom house, which is located in Zephyrhills, Florida, just outside Tampa.

The exterior of the house in Florida. RE/MAX

This 2,143-square-foot ranch was built in 1965. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

How much would you pay for this home?

In the house, the kitchen has been updated with concrete countertops.

The kitchen. RE/MAX

The kitchen also has a breakfast bar, white cabinets with glass fronts, and a farmhouse sink.

The bathrooms in the house have a clean finish, especially in the master bathroom.

The bathroom. RE/MAX

The master bathroom has a large soaking tub, a shower, and his/hers sinks.

The house sits on an acre lot with a pool.

The pool. RE/MAX

The lot also has a four-car detached garage that can house an RV or boat.

How much do you think this Florida home is selling for?

The house for sale near Tampa, Florida. RE/MAX

Currently, it's on the market for $463,900.

Next up is a house located in Long Island, New York, in a town called Massapequa.

The exterior of the house for sale in Long Island. RE/MAX

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was built in 1956 and measures 1,794 square feet.

This turnkey house has a large kitchen with a center island.

The kitchen. RE/MAX

The kitchen has quartz countertops, a butler's pantry, and Bosch appliances.

The house also has an open floor plan.

The open floor plan. RE/MAX

The kitchen is on the main floor, while the family room is downstairs and the bedrooms are upstairs.

Outside, there is a modest-sized backyard, which is fenced in.

The backyard. RE/MAX

The house also has a one-car, attached garage.

What do you think this home in Long Island, New York, costs?

How much is this home? RE/MAX

It's listed at $900,000.

This house in Houston, Texas, is almost exactly the same size as the Long Island home — can you guess how much it's on the market for?

The exterior of the house for sale in Houston. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is 1,759 square feet and was built in 1967.

The living space is large and open.

The living space. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

There's laminate flooring throughout the house and vaulted ceilings in the living room.

The kitchen and bathrooms are outdated, but they are all large.

The kitchen. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

Although the kitchen is outdated, some of the appliances, including the oven and microwave, are new.

There is a backyard with a detached, two-car garage.

The backyard. GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

The house is located in a golf course subdivision.

How much do you think this Houston home is priced at?

How much is this house? GoodKarrot and RE/MAX Fine Properties

Right now, the house is selling for $210,000.

Lastly, this house is on sale in the Philadelphia area ... but for how much?

This Cape Cod home also has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was built in 1947 in the Lansdale, Pennsylvania, community, which is an hour outside of Philadelphia.

The 1,496-square-foot house also has a separate apartment upstairs.

The apartment upstairs. RE/MAX

There's a second bedroom on the first floor and another one in the finished basement.

How much do you think this house is on the market for?