Protests

Temporary fencing to surround Capitol ahead of September 18 right-wing rally

By Melanie Zanona
CNN
 9 days ago
The US Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to reinstall temporary fencing around the Capitol ahead of a planned right-wing rally Saturday, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger told reporters Monday.

CNN

Covering Congress right now: This $5 trillion debate 'deals with every issue under the sun'

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. What's at stake? "Just about everything" This is one of those weeks when it feels like every single story is about Congress. Lawmakers are grappling with a government funding deadline, multiple infrastructure bill votes, a debt ceiling fight that shouldn't be a fight at all, and more. If you're anything like me, you're wondering, "What the heck is going on?"
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

2 Illinois Residents, Dave Wiersma And Dawn Frankowski, Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man and woman were charged Tuesday with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski were named in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors said on Jan. 12, six days after the riot, a colleague of Wiersma’s submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The witness said they had worked with Wiersma at PCI Energy Center in Lake Bluff for about 10 to 15 years, prosecutors said. The witness also said reported they were friends on Facebook...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Police outnumber protesters at right-wing Capitol rally

A few hundred protesters gathered around the US Capitol on Saturday, for a rally in support of the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the building on 6 January. But the group were easily outnumbered by the police and journalists present. Ahead of the event, police said they had detected "threats of...
PROTESTS
The Day

Capitol fencing to be reinstalled ahead of 'Justice for J6' rally

WASHINGTON - Fencing around the U.S. Capitol will be reinstalled "a day or two" before a rally on Saturday, when demonstrators plan to demand "justice" for those arrested during the Jan. 6 insurrection. U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger confirmed this security measure to a group of reporters on...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Top Stories this PM: Police to fence Capitol ahead of far-right rally; Olympians to testify on Larry Nassar abuse

Good afternoon. Here are the top stories so far today. For more daily and weekly briefings, sign up for our newsletters here. Police to put fencing around Capitol building ahead of far-right rally. US Capitol Police will reinstall fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol ahead of the upcoming "Justice for J6" rally planned for September 18. The rally is being held to support people who have been accused, arrested, and charged for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection on January 6, according to organizers of the event.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Pelosi's best hope to save the White House agenda is Biden himself

Good morning and welcome to the first day of fall. Let the pumpkin spice whatever commence without shame. Send tips (of course, we'll protect your anonymity): earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. 🚨: “Former president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of its...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC7 Los Angeles

Committee probing Jan. 6 attack could subpoena Trump aides: Sources

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol could issue its first subpoenas in the coming days, possibly targeting several former high-level aides to President Donald Trump for records and information, sources tell ABC News. Former GOP congressman and Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US Democrats unveil plans to suspend debt limit

Democratic congressional leaders on Monday unveiled plans to suspend the nation's borrowing limit, following a White House warning of "economic catastrophe" unless that ceiling is raised. The legislation also would fund the government through the end of the year after the current budget lapses on September 30. But the fate of the plan is unclear since Republicans have vowed to withhold support for raising the debt ceiling, which is needed to fund spending already approved by lawmakers, including the massive rescue packages rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The American people expect our Republican colleagues to live up to their responsibilities and make good on the debts they proudly helped incur," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

