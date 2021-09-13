CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump said 'no' when given chance to call for peace on January 6, sources say

By Kate Bennett
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Then-first lady Melania Trump declined to call for peace and non-violence as insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6, two sources with knowledge of the events of the day told CNN.

Pamela Ela
9d ago

I don't believe any of the news I believe what I saw him do on TV and what he has said about handicapped people and women and taking people's money goes to be for him to vote again instead he's using it for his personal use come on America wake up

Judy Vale
9d ago

Such fake news! Melania Trump -most beautiful and elegant First Lady we have ever had! We miss her!

Kenny Cauvel
9d ago

......pretty sure trump calling for peace as it happened were thrown down the memory hole and removed from youtube, Facebook and Twitter and trown down the memory hole.....I wanted to read 1984 not live through it......

