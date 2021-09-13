Melania Trump said 'no' when given chance to call for peace on January 6, sources say

Bravo fans are never shy about asking Andy Cohen to make casting changes or bring certain people onto a "Real Housewives" show. There are many people involved in the casting process, from people at the respective production companies that actually film the show, to execs like Cohen at Bravo. But Cohen is surely the most visible of them all and many consider him to be the wizard of the Bravoverse and someone who knows everything, even before it happens on TV. They aren't entirely wrong. In 2014, Cohen revealed to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes that he does have a heavy hand in the casting process.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO