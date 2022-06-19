Salma Hayek Swears the Reason She Has Had No Botox or Fillers Is Because of This Powerful $7 Cream

Click here to read the full article.

When people look at Salma Hayek, they instantly think one of two things: she’s so talented, and how does she stay so youthful-looking? Many claim Botox , which she always shuts down immediately. The rumor was so widespread that she addressed it in an interview with Town and Country , saying: “I haven’t done anything. I don’t know how to explain it.” But she did reveal in another interview that she swears by a little-known remedy for keeping her youthful glow.

Back in an interview with Elle , Hayek finally dished her best-kept beauty secret. “I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us. Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings.”

For the longest time, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard swore by this one product, and the best part is that it’s less than $10. The Indio Papago Crema de Tepezcohuite is now only $6.63 on Amazon.

The Indio Papago Crema de Tepezcohuite is a powerful anti-aging cream packed with vitamin E and collagen for optimal effects. According to The Derm Review , it’s “claimed that the bark has highly potent skin regenerative abilities and can heal burns by promoting healing and the growth of healthy skin. Tepezcohuite’s skincare properties are suspected of coming from the high content of nutrients in its bark.” So maybe, you’ll be seeing it a bit more in the beauty aisles.

Per the brand, you apply this cream at night with your fingertips all over your face and neck.

It’s a well-kept secret with only a little over 1,000 ratings on Amazon, but it’s starting to catch on. The top Amazon review called it the “weirdest, most amazing skin cream” they’ve ever used, claiming the results were amazing. They added: “And the next day after I used this at night, I was glowing. Perfect. Dewy! Holy moly! I use it morning and night now, and my skin is AMAZING. No winter dullness. No middle-aged sallow. Even the smell doesn’t bother me much anymore—it’s well worth the payoff for skin that looks this good.”

