STORM WATCH: Scattered storms overnight, potential for downpours later this week because of Nicholas

WEATHER ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for part of New Jersey through 1 a.m. Storms may bring downpours and gusty winds. Affected counties include: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Warren.



News 12 is tracking the potential impacts of Nicholas later this week, as it could lead to steady rainfall or tropical downpours. Stay with News 12 for updates on the storm's track and timing.

News 12 meteorologists say there are a few chances for rain this week as high temperatures persist.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Wildfire smoke from the West Coast will continue to produce hazy skies this week.

Overnight: Widely scattered, isolated storms, mainly in northern NJ.

Tuesday: Lingering rain, storms in the early morning. High of 81. Low of 66.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 90. Low of 70.

Thursday - Weather to watch: News 12 meteorologists are keeping on Tropical Storm Nicholas. They say it may bring soaking rains late Thursday. High of 81. Low of 68.

Friday - Weather to watch: Storms may linger overnight into Friday morning. High of 79. Low of 70.

Weekend: Mix of sun and clouds. Temperature highs in the low- to mid-80s.