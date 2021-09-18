CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Postgame Show for Week 1 of the Eagles 2021 Season

 7 days ago

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and the Philadelphia Eagles made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut with a 32-6 rout of the hapless Atlanta Falcons on Sunday .

Watch the Postgame Show with Derrick Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Devan Kaney with John McMullen and the Eagles own Lane Johnson.

The Live Postgame Show can be seen on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc every week, as soon as the game is over.

The Philadelphia Eagles open the 2021 NFL campaign in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC East does not have a team that will run away with the division, so what do we expect from the Eagles this year? We have no Idea what to expect out of this team for the simple reason we didn’t get to see enough of the starters during the preseason. Starting Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Offense played all of two possessions together. The Eagles young wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor will be counted on to improve their vertical game provided the offensive line can stay healthy. Plus this is the first year Nick Sirianni has been a Head Coach in the NFL, so there are many unknowns about this new era of Eagles Football on Offense.
For the Eagles, the biggest absence will be Rodney McLeod’s . He is going to be their starting safety on defense to pair with Anthony Harris as soon as he is back healthy, and the Eagles will likely lean on Marcus Epps and/or K’Von Wallace with McLeod out for Week 1.
Devonta Smith
49ers – Eagles Live Blog

This is the live stream for the 49ers Week 2 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I will provide updates and analysis throughout the game.
49ers vs Eagles NFL live stream reddit for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers travel to faceoff against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 matchup. Fresh off impressive wins in Week 1 of the new season, the San Fransisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle this weekend. Eagles’ second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking...
49ers live game thread vs. Eagles: How to watch Week 2 and stream online

Welcome to Niner Noise’s live game thread for the 49ers’ Week 2 matchup against the Eagles. Discuss the game with writers and fans in the comments section!. The 1-0 San Francisco 49ers remain in the Eastern Time Zone to face the 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off for the Niners at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Will The Eagles Upset The 49ers in Week Two

This week looks to be a much tougher challenge, however, as the Eagles will play their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are coming off a road win against the Lions, winning 41-33, though they had a healthy lead for much of the game. Both veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance received snaps under center, and both looked poised and dangerous. This is a 49ers team that is only two years removed from a Super Bowl berth.
Eagles Game Today: Eagles vs 49ers injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

As of Sunday, September 19th at 7 a.m. EST, the Philadelphia Eagles have 15 players on their injury report. We know what you’re thinking. Here we go again, right? Fear not. Many of the mentioned players were given rest days as veterans. It appears that only one player, Rodney McLeod, is ruled out while safety Marcus Epps is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
49ers @ Eagles Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room. 8:19 Josh Norman is expected to start opposite rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Norman signed...
Eagles Week 3 Betting Preview

It was going to happen eventually, but Nick Sirianni had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment this past Sunday against the 49ers. In a first half in which Eagles thoroughly dominated, they found themselves down 7-3 at the end of the 2nd quarter. A disastrous series of events on two separate drives took away touchdown opportunities for the Eagles, and they came away with 0 points combined from those two drives. The defense was strong the majority of the game but gave up two long touchdown drives that the Eagles offense was unable to overcome. After only scoring 11 points, the Eagles find themselves 4 point underdogs and +160 money line heading into a Monday night showdown in Dallas. Dallas also has a 1-1 record after a victory in Los Angeles against the Chargers, granted with a little bit of luck from the refs. The over/under sits at a high total of 52. After going 0-4 on last weeks game, the hope is to improve this week. So, let’s get into the matchup and see where the value lies.
Eagles suffer first loss of season

The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Twiggs Academy Trojans in Jeffersonville on Friday night. DEA’s offense was unable to reach the end zone, while the Eagles held Twiggs Academy to just one touchdown in the low-scoring affair. Highlights for DEA were a...
How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Eagles in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys had a rash of bad news going into their Week 2 tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers. Defensive end Randy Gregory went into COVID-19 protocols, La’el Collins was suspended, Michael Gallup went on IR, and Demarcus Lawrence needed foot surgery. The Cowboys ended up having to play without seven starters, but they escaped SoFi Stadium with a victory to bring their record to 1-1.
Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
