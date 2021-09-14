CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Harman Kardon's impressive Onyx Studio 6 speaker for 50% off

By David Carnoy
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Harman Kardon brings out a new speaker, it often discounts the previous model in the line -- and that's exactly the case with its Onyx Studio 6 portable Bluetooth speaker. The Onyx Studio 7 is now available and that means a price drop on the Studio 6, which lists for $480 but has been selling for $300 at harmankardon.com, $279 at Amazon or $249 at Walmart. However, if you enter the code CNETHKSTUDIO at checkout at harmankardon.com, you can get the Studio 6 for only $150 or 50% off. That's an excellent deal for a waterproof speaker that delivers great sound, looks at home indoors and outdoors and is easy to transport thanks to its integrated handle. The code is good while supplies last.

www.cnet.com

