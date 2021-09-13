Nicholas is now a hurricane that threatens the Texas coast with heavy rain and storm surges

by Laura Bannon and Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves are causing dangerous conditions along Chicago’s lakefront.
The National Weather Service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory through 10 a.m. Thursday, and a beach hazards statement through Thursday evening.
“Large and battering waves, building up to 12 to 16 feet this afternoon and continuing through tonight into early Thursday morning. These large waves combined with above average lake levels will result in beach erosion, extremely dangerous conditions at the lakefront, as well as minor lakeshore flooding,” a National Weather Service statement said.
Walkers, joggers, bikers getting SOAKED out on the Lakefront. Stay away...
Comments / 1