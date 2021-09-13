CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Nicholas is now a hurricane that threatens the Texas coast with heavy rain and storm surges

By Jackson Dill, Madeline Holcombe
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nicholas has strengthened into a hurricane and is threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surges and strong winds to portions of the Texas Coast, the National Hurricane Center said late Monday.

Martha Moran
9d ago

