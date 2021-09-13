Nicholas is now a hurricane that threatens the Texas coast with heavy rain and storm surges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Most of Southwestern Pennsylvania caught an early afternoon break from the precipitation, but an approaching cold front is moving our way and bringing showers and the potential for severe thunderstorms. As the front crosses, we have the potential for some showers, heavy rain at times, and a few strong storms capable of producing damaging wind or an isolated tornado. A Tornado Watch has been issued for all of Western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, as well as for parts of Ohio and West Virginia until 10 p.m. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO