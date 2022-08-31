ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Does Tello support 5G?

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

Does Tello support 5G?

Yes, Tello uses the T-Mobile network for its customers, including LTE and 5G support. All Tello plans come with 5G support, but you may need to upgrade your phone to use it.

Which network does Tello use?

Tello uses the T-Mobile network for all of its connectivity, with full LTE and 5G support. In the past, Tello used Sprint, but with that network almost completely shuttered, all Tello customers should have been moved over to the T-Mobile network by now.

To get access to 5G on Tello, you'll need a phone capable of using T-Mobile's 5G network — that's band n71 for most coverage, and n41 for improved speeds. Most of the best Android phones available today support this network, including Samsung's Galaxy S22 and 5G Google Pixels. To get the most out of Tello's network, you should have a 5G-compatible phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDpfH_0buWdUN700

(Image credit: Tello)

T-Mobile's 5G network covers 320 million Americans, and isn't slowing down with continued expansion. The network is also getting faster as T-Mobile works to upgrade its towers with band n41 coverage. This faster mid-band network, called Ultra Capacity, already covers 235 million people. T-Mobile has the best 5G coverage in the country, thanks to getting a few 5G bets right with its own 600MHz spectrum and the 2.5GHz spectrum it got from Sprint.

All Tello plans get equal access to 5G as long as there's coverage and the phone is compatible with the network. This has allowed Tello to create one of the best cell phone plans for light users, with the flexibility to accommodate heavier users. However, keep in mind that Tello's largest data plan only comes with 25GB of data; so while 5G can increase your connection speed, it won't bring you any more data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ub2IQ_0buWdUN700

Tello

Create a custom plan with 5G

Tello has a plan for nearly everyone with your choice of talk minutes and data on the T-Mobile network with LTE and 5G. Even heavy users can get a plan with 25GB for under $30 per month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

iPhone passes Android in US Mkt share

You can debate how mkt share is calculated, but no doubt this has been the trend the last several years. Teen/tween 1st-time phones overwhelmingly iPhone plus ppl switching for various reasons. https://www.androidauthority.com/iph...-2022-3204421/. You'd think there might be some iFatigue at some point, but still, Google, Samsung, etc need to come...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best cheap data plans 2022

Finding the right mobile plan without spending a fortune on features you don't need is easy. Most carriers today offer a cell phone plan that will meet your expectations, while also helping you save on your monthly bill.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Mobile Network#Data Plan#T Mobile#Smart Phone#Lte#Sprint#Americans#Ultra Capacity
Android Central

Best Motorola phones 2022

Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Central

Necessary notifications on A13 5G, only?

I'd like to know which notifications are absolutely necessary? Like, I'm thinking Email, Calendar, Browser, Ant-virus, PW manager....? My concern is that if I don't have certain apps on notification, that app will not be functioning efficiently. Thanks. Only you can know what's important to you. No app depends on...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy