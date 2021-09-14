CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When can you pre-order Apple’s iPhone 13 in the UK?

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvysM_0buS95fK00

Apple ’s next event takes place at 6pm BST on 14 September, during which the company is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 .

Almost nothing is known about the next generation of iPhone. Even the name is unconfirmed, with some suggesting Apple could abandon its numbering system – as it did with the iPad – to avoid the unlucky digits.

We also have no idea what the iPhone 13 will look like. Apple is infamously secretive and leaks are rare, so it’s unlikely we’ll get a peek at the iPhone 13’s design before the livestreamed event. Some of the more interesting rumours suggest that the new iPhone could ditch the power button, the volume buttons and the lightning port in favour of an ultra-minimalist aesthetic.

There’s also speculation that the iPhone 13 could bring back Touch ID in the form of an invisible fingerprint scanner embedded behind the screen, or reduce the size of the phone’s notch by moving the selfie-camera underneath the display. We’ll find out if any of this is even remotely accurate at the Apple event on 14 September, which is titled California Streaming and will be broadcast live from Apple Park in California.

Something we’re more certain about is the iPhone 13’s release date in the UK. Though Apple hasn’t confirmed that the new iPhone will even appear at the event, much less when we can get our hands on it, September is traditionally when the tech giant announces the new iPhone. An exception to this rule was last year, when the event was delayed until October due to pandemic-related production problems.

Read more:

In past years the company has reliably stuck to same launch schedule following the announcement of the iPhone. Apple usually opens pre-orders on the Friday after the reveal, with the phone’s release date set for exactly one week after that. Unless Apple throws us a real curveball, we expect the iPhone 13 to launch later this month.

When can you pre-order the iPhone 13 in the UK?

We predict Friday 17 September. Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule, the iPhone 13 will be revealed during the company’s livestreamed event on Tuesday 14 September. Pre-orders will then open on Friday 17 September, ahead of the phone’s launch on Friday 24 September.

How long does it take to get the iPhone after pre-order?

One to two weeks. Apple typically announces the new iPhone early in the week, pre-orders start on the Friday following the event, and the phone’s release date is set for the Friday after that. If past years are anything to go by, you should receive the iPhone 13 one to two weeks after pre-ordering.

Read more: When is iPhone 13 out? Likely release date for new Apple phone

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

Analysts predict that the iPhone 13 will be priced comparably to the current iPhone 12 range. That means you can expect to pay between £699 and £1,099 depending on which iPhone you go for. Apple is rumoured to be working on four different phones: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini. Traditionally, the iPhone 13 Mini would be the cheapest in the range, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max would be the most expensive device.

Looking for some great deals on Apple products? Ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of our favourite accessories to help you get the most out of your device.

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): £323.28, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MM7uZ_0buS95fK00

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple Watch SE. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music all without your phone. In our review of the Apple Watch SE , our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

Buy now

Apple Watch series 6 GPS, 44mm: £399, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZuJF_0buS95fK00

Apple’s top-of-the-range smartwatch packs a full suite of health sensors, from an ECG monitor to catch a misbehaving ticker, to your usual step counters, sleep trackers, heart-rate monitor and blood oxygen level indicators. The Apple Watch series 6 featured in our list of the best smartwatches , where our reviewer fell in love with it: “The Apple Watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality,” they said.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: £175, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pazvk_0buS95fK00

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods, and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review , our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Apple AirTag: £29, Apple.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRAts_0buS95fK00

Attach the AirTag to anything you don’t want to lose – your keys, your wallet, your dog – and you can use your iPhone to track its live location. As long as the tag is in Bluetooth range you can use your phone to make it emit a loud chirp. If the tag is any further away than that, Apple’s ‘Find My’ network of connected iOS devices can work together to locate your lost stuff. In our Apple AirTag review , our writer praised the gadget’s low price and ease of use. “For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make.”

Buy now

Apple iPhone 12 silicone case with MagSafe: £49, Apple.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XDSf_0buS95fK00

The silicone case is a staple in Apple’s own-brand range and the latest model has a decent amount of grip to and fits super securely thanks to MagSafe – the ring of magnets located on the back of the phone as well as inside the case. There are numerous colours to choose from, including black or white if you really want to play it safe. But there are more sultry options like eye-catching “kumquat”, “electric orange”, “sunflower” and a retina-searingly bright “pink citrus”. All are well-made and a perfect fit.

Buy now

Lucrin iPhone 12 classic case: £65, Lucrin.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxvCe_0buS95fK00

Lucrin’s range of iPhone cases is very wide. There are pouches with pull tags, a card pocket, a protective wallet, a classic back protector and even a belt case. Once you’ve chosen the style, your next task is to pick a colour. There are dozens, from the demure to the unmissable. You can also customise the colour of the thread and add a monogram, and each one is superbly crafted, great-looking and soft to the touch.

Buy now

