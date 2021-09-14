Review: Deathloop

A few weeks ago, we covered the PlayStation 5 version of RiMS Racing – and now the time has come for the Switch to get it as well in Europe, while NA players can enjoy it on October 5. The game hit the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC as well – but now it can be enjoyed portably. RiMS Racing aims to allow fans to not only enjoy a high-quality racing experience – but do so while also replacing every part of the bike as well. Those who want to change out tires and air filters and see what winds up crafting a better-playing experience for themselves can do so. The game aims to create best-in-class realism for the moto racing genre – and that’s something the Switch is a bit lean on. RiMS can be pre-ordered at Gamestop now for only $39.99 – making it a fairly affordable new release.

