Biden pushes to combat climate crisis while surveying wildfire damage in Western US

By Jasmine Wright, Kate Sullivan
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
President Joe Biden surveyed wildfire damage in the Western US on Monday, using nearly every stop on his trip to illustrate how recent extreme weather events underscore the urgency of his economic agenda and its investments in the nation's infrastructure.

