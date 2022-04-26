Met Gala 2021 guest list: Who is attending and how do you get an invite?

The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, as it’s officially known – is arguably the social event of the year.

A black-tie extravaganza that takes place on the first Monday in May every year, the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute ’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.

This year, the Met Gala took place on Monday 13 September after it was delayed due to the pandemic , while last year’s event was cancelled altogether.

The gala might be a charity event, and primarily be about raising funds, but that doesn’t mean just anyone gets to attend.

Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and this year is no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Met Gala’s guest list, from who is attending this year to how you can get an invite.

How much does a ticket cost?

Tickets go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost £275,000 (£211,000). Only those who have pass Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event .

While this is a monumental amount of money, as a fundraising event, it’s for a good cause.

All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself.

In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised.

So, can anyone who can afford a ticket go?

Unfortunately not. Unlike other charity events, the Met Gala is invitation only and there is a waiting list to get a ticket.

According to The New York Times , invitations are typically based on a person’s status. So, if you’re the latest model, muse or major talent in the world of fashion, film or music, you’re pretty much guaranteed the opportunity to buy a seat.

While companies can buy entire tables at the event, Wintour still has the final say over every invitation, so brands can’t always choose who sits at their table.

How many people attend the Met Gala?

In 2017, it was reported that 550 people attended the event. However, that was a more intimate affair with the theme: “ Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between .”

In 2018, the “ Heavenly Bodies ” exhibition was the biggest the Costume Institute had produced to date, with around 58,600 square feet, stretching over three galleries.

Who is invited this year?

The tradition is that every year a number of designers and celebrities are selected to co-chair the event alongside Wintour.

For 2019, Wintour selected singer Lady Gaga , tennis champion Serena Williams , singer Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michelle as her co-chairs. It is rumoured that Gaga or Styles will perform on the night.

Along with the co-chairs, the event also has a host committee which is made up of the a number of well-known names.

This year’s hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish , poet Amanda Gorman , and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.

Others invited included Serena Williams, Channing Tatum, Maisie Williams, and Lil Nas X.