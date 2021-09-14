CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Restaurant SaaS Provider Toast (TOST) Valuation Seen as High as $16.5B in IPO

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Restaurant POS service Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) updated its IPO filing to indicate that it will be offering 21,739,131 shares at $30-$33. All the shares will be offered by the company. Based on the 499.3 million Class...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company could hit $1 billon valuation with IPO

UNIVERSITY PARK — First Watch Restaurant Group announced the pricing of shares for its upcoming IPO Wednesday, which could value the company at more than $1 billion. The company, according to a statement, “has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering.” It plans to sell 9,459,000 shares, priced between $17 and $20 per share. First Watch also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,418,850 shares of common stock. It’s stock will be on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol FWRG.
UNIVERSITY PARK, FL
StreetInsider.com

Darden Restaurants (DRI) Tops Q1 EPS by 11c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) reported Q1 EPS of $1.76, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Saas#Tost#Streetinsider Premium#Toast#Ebitda
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income, 1091.0p. - including income, 1093.4p. The Company’s NAV...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Prices 1.84M Share Secondary Offering at $13.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) a global provider of maritime transportation services predominately in the drybulk sector, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 1,841,962 ordinary shares by certain existing shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $13.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $24,866,487. The Offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Grindrod Shipping is not selling any of its ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Prices 8.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Remitly Global (RELY) Prices 12.16M Share IPO at $43/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), the mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,162,777 shares of its common stock to the public, consisting of 7,000,000 shares of common stock offered by Remitly and 5,162,777 shares of common stock offered by certain of Remitly’s existing stockholders, at a public offering price of $43.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RELY.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Announces Cash Tender Offer for Remaining 49.99% Interest in Zardoya Otis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, today announced a tender offer through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U., for all of the shares it does not currently own of Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") for an offer price of €7.00 in cash, with the intention to delist Zardoya Otis subsequent to the tender. The offer price represents a premium of 28.9% to the Company's 1-month volume weighted average price implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.3 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Announces Tender Offer to Buy 2M ADS of DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), through its wholly owned subsidiary, B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("Purchaser" and together, "B. Riley"), today commenced its previously announced cash tender offer for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADS") of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: DDI) ("DDI"), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

KB Home (KBH) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported Q3 EPS of $1.60, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.47 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Backlog and Net Orders (comparisons on a year-over-year basis) Ending backlog value expanded 89% to $4.84 billion,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Rite Aid (RAD) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.42). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.11 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. GUIDANCE:. Rite Aid sees...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sovos Brands (SOVO) Prices 23.33M Share IPO at $12/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SOVO.” The initial public offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EngageSmart (ESMT) Prices 14.55M Share IPO at $26/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,550,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $26.00 per share. Of the offered shares, 13,000,000 shares are being offered by EngageSmart and 1,550,000 shares are being offered by certain of EngageSmart’s existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from EngageSmart and the selling stockholders up to an additional 2,182,500 shares of their common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. EngageSmart will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuity Medical (POGO) Files For Up to $75M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuity Medical (NASDAQ: POGO) files for up to $75,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on developing comprehensive solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. We developed our first commercial product, the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System, or POGO Automatic, to revolutionize the blood glucose testing process for individuals living with diabetes. POGO Automatic is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared, automated, self-contained handheld monitor that enables patients to accurately measure blood glucose levels within seconds. POGO Automatic, combined with our Patterns app, offers full connectivity through our secure cloud-based digital health ecosystem, the Patterns app, which centralizes each patient’s blood glucose testing data in a digital form that can be shared with healthcare providers and others who play a central role in assisting with a patient’s diabetes treatment and testing regimen. We believe the convenience and simplicity of POGO Automatic will help remove the barriers to traditional glucose testing for people diagnosed with diabetes, and help them achieve their glucose level goals."
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy