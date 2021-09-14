Restaurant SaaS Provider Toast (TOST) Valuation Seen as High as $16.5B in IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuity Medical (NASDAQ: POGO) files for up to $75,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on developing comprehensive solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. We developed our first commercial product, the POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System, or POGO Automatic, to revolutionize the blood glucose testing process for individuals living with diabetes. POGO Automatic is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared, automated, self-contained handheld monitor that enables patients to accurately measure blood glucose levels within seconds. POGO Automatic, combined with our Patterns app, offers full connectivity through our secure cloud-based digital health ecosystem, the Patterns app, which centralizes each patient’s blood glucose testing data in a digital form that can be shared with healthcare providers and others who play a central role in assisting with a patient’s diabetes treatment and testing regimen. We believe the convenience and simplicity of POGO Automatic will help remove the barriers to traditional glucose testing for people diagnosed with diabetes, and help them achieve their glucose level goals."

