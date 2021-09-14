CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber (UBER): Dutch Court Rules Drivers are Employees and Not Contractors but Shares Still Gain as Goldman Starts at Buy and Sees 60% Upside

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Amsterdam District Court ruled that Uber (NYSE: UBER) drivers are employees and not contractors, hence they deserved greater workers’ rights. Today’s ruling marks another blow for Uber and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Lucid (LCID) at Buy, Sees Nearly 50% Upside

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citi analyst Itay Michaeli started the coverage of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) with a Buy rating and a $28.00 per share price target. Michaeli outlines leading EV-tech credentials, years...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Uber Technologies (UBER) a Stock to Watch

Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. The Zacks Premium service makes this easier. It features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All of these can help you quickly identify what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Are Uber Shares Trading Higher Today?

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has narrowed Q3 FY21 Gross Bookings outlook to $22.8 billion – $23.2 billion from $22 billion – $24 billion previously. Uber sees an adjusted EBITDA of $(25) million – $25 million for Q3 versus the previous $(100) million loss, with significant improvements in Mobility and Delivery adjusted EBITDA.
TRAFFIC
Law.com

Amsterdam Court Rules Uber Drivers Are Employees

An Amsterdam court has ruled that the thousands of Uber drivers who shuttle passengers across the Netherlands should be reclassified as employees of the company. In its ruling Tuesday, the court also ordered the U.S. ride-hailing company to pay damages of €50,000 for its failure to stick to the terms of the collective labor agreement of the country’s taxi sector. The judgment will also allow drivers to claim back pay in some cases.
TRAFFIC
New York Post

Uber must classify drivers as employees, not contractors: Dutch court

Uber must classify its drivers in Amsterdam as employees rather than contractors, a Dutch court ruled Monday, in a blow to the ride-hailing company’s gig-economy business model. The news follows a similar decision earlier this year in the UK, in which the nation’s supreme court gave more than 70,000 Uber...
LABOR ISSUES
washingtonnewsday.com

After a Dutch court ruling, Uber says it has “no plans” to hire drivers.

After a Dutch court ruling, Uber says it has “no plans” to hire drivers. After a Dutch court ruled Monday that Uber drivers are employees rather than freelancers, the company says it has no intentions to hire new drivers in the Netherlands. As a result of the decision, Uber’s drivers in the country will have more labor rights than if they were categorized as contractors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Analyst Sees 60% Upside In Uber, 28% In Lyft

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiated coverage of the U.S. internet sector with a "selectively positive view." Sheridan rated Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy and $64 price target, implying a 60.4% upside. Sheridan also initiated coverage on Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), with a Buy and $64 price target, suggesting a...
TRAFFIC
WGAU

Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A court in Amsterdam ruled Monday that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers' collective labor agreement — meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling. The Amsterdam civil court said in...
TRAFFIC
IBTimes

Uber Loses Dutch Court Fight Over Drivers' Rights

A Dutch court ruled on Monday that Uber drivers in the Netherlands are effectively under an employment contract, in a fresh blow for the US ride-hailing giant's gig-economy model. The judgment, in a case brought by a Dutch union, comes months after a similar UK court ruling on Uber drivers'...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Uber Technologies (UBER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $39.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Heading into today, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 5.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Uber Ordered To Pay Taxi Drivers Damages In France

A French court on Friday ordered ride-hailing service Uber to pay damages to taxi drivers whose business suffered from unlicensed competitors. Uber France will have to pay 180,000 euros ($213,000) to 910 taxi drivers and their federation who brought a civil case against Uber for unfair competition, the court ruled.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Sees a $3.5 Billion Opportunity in Uber Inc. (UBER) Freight

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and $72.00 price target on Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TRAFFIC
