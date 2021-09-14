CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOCAL: September sunshine on Monday with a boost in rain chances mid-week

 9 days ago
Monday's weather will feature sunshine and pleasant east breezes. We'll see a few downpours head west by late Tuesday with higher storm chances by Wednesday.

