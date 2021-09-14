CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Delco shooting victim found in South Philadelphia IKEA parking lot; gunman still at large

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaItw_0buLJIF800

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an armed suspect who shot a man while driving on I-95 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and then followed the victim's vehicle to the IKEA in South Philadelphia.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Zion Blyden.

Police say a female driver notified them that Blyden was shooting at her vehicle while she was driving on northbound I-95 near Highland Avenue in Chester. A 20-year-old man was in her passenger seat.

Blyden continued to pursue the victims on I-95 in his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer. Police say Blyden once again shot at the victims' moving vehicle and struck the front passenger side.

The 20-year-old male passenger was struck in his chest and neck.

Police say the victims continued northbound and eventually made it to the parking lot at the IKEA on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

Police and EMS were contacted.

Blyden arrived and discovered he shot the 20-year-old man and fled the scene in his vehicle, police say.

Bullet holes could be seen in the passenger door of the victims' SUV.

The passenger was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Blyden is currently wanted for Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Media at 484-840-100.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
City
Chester, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Manayunk, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Delco#Mercury#Ems#Jefferson Hospital#Attempted Homicide#Aggravated Assault#Simple Assault#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

Wilmington shooting sends man to the hospital

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of 7 1/2 Street. Police say a 45-year-old male was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. There was no...
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
53K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy