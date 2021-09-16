CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Restaurant Serves Up Specialty Pizzas, Pasta Dishes

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26g27B_0buHcuxH00
  • This Long Island Hamlet Ranks Among Top 50 Places To Live In Un…
  • Family Asks Public For Help In Search For Missing Suffolk Count…
  • COVID-Positive Moms Have Increased Risk of Premature Birth Acco…

A Long Island restaurant might be the next best spot for those looking to try new specialty pizzas and garlic bread.

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta is located at 149 Veterans Highway in Commack.

Some of the pizzas the restaurant offers include Sicilian pizza, eggplant pizza, lasagna pizza, and more.

"You absolutely have to get the BBQ chicken pizza from this place," Joe O., of Saint James, advised in a Yelp review. "It's one of the best slices I've had on the island. The regular cheese pizza is also very good, a thin yet fluffy crust, with an excellent sauce."

Customers can also order pasta dishes like linguine with calamari. For dessert, Giovanni's offers cannolis, tiramisu and cheesecake.

In addition to dine-in, customers can also order takeout or delivery. Learn more about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta's menu and hours on the restaurant's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

'Bobby Wong's Tao House' Opens In Bergen County

New Tao-style restaurant ‘Bobby Wong’s Tao House’ is now open in Bergen County.Located inside Rutherford tofu restaurant Ondubu, Bobby Wong’s specializes in “elevated Chinese” dishes including chicken, pork, beef, seafood and veggies.Original Taos sold out within few hours! Ondubu and Bobby Wong’s …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint James, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
Commack, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

Beloved Dance Teacher Dies In Elizabeth House Fire

A well-known dance teacher died in an Elizabeth house fire Tuesday, authorities announced.Damaryz Vazquez died in the two-alarm blaze that broke out at 852 Park Ave., around 6 p.m., City Spokeswoman Kelly A. Martins said.Vazquez owned a dance studio on Elizabeth Avenue for many years. Condolences p…
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Voice

QuickChek Just Opened 3 New Stores Across NJ

Three new QuickChek convenience stores have recently opened for business throughout the Garden State — and several more openings are on the horizon.The new locations can be found off Route 287 in Roxbury, on Easton Avenue in Somerset and Lakeview Avenue in Piscataway, NJ.com reports.Each new store …
ROXBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Pizza Delivery#Sicilian Pizza#Food Drink#Pasta Dishes#Covid#Giovanni S Pizza Pasta#Lasagna Pizza#Bbq#Pizza Pasta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Rosemary Molinaro, 100, Was Devoted To Family, Volunteering

Rosemary Rita Zito Molinaro died at Long Island home in Kings Point on Aug. 25 after 100 years of gracing this Earth with her loving heart, beauty, winning smile and smart, inquisitive mind. Her strong-willed optimism of “I can, I will, I must” was matched by her unconditional love of her family.Sh…
ADVOCACY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
131K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy