PS5 stock UK - live: Game restock sells out, Amazon could drop next

By Alex Lee and Eva Waite-Taylor
 7 days ago

Update: The PS5 is now out of stock at Game , Very and Argos . Read on for more information.

The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.

August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very , Smyths Toys , BT and EE , as well as availability at Argos , Amazon and Game . There were around 35 drops in total. September has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com , Ace Studio and ShopTo , while Currys PC World sent out its PS5 VIP pass codes all in the first week. Last week, we saw a drop at BT , Ace Studio joined the fray again on Tuesday and Smyths on Wednesday. This was followed by a restock at BT on Monday this week, and more drops are coming up today.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

