ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Doja Cat’s Net Worth Proves That All She Had to Do Was ‘Say So’ & Well, Now She’s Rich

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0GaP_0bu31ImM00

Click here to read the full article.

What would TikTok be without Doja Cat? Or, perhaps an even better question is, what would Doja Cat ‘s net worth be without TikTok?

It’s hard to imagine an instance in which the Los Angeles-born singer and rapper would’ve been able to experience the same meteoric rise to fame without the social media platform, where her songs have consistently gone viral in recent years. These include 2018’s “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” and 2019’s “Say So,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. In the years since, Doja Cat has landed two other top ten hits with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande on “ 34+35 ,”, along with having worked with big-name artists like The Weeknd, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Lil Wayne and many more.

So, how much has all of this earned Doja Cat? For everything we know about Doja Cat’s net worth and salary, just keep on reading below.

How much does Doja Cat make a year?

Ever since her song “Say So” blew up on TikTok in 2020, Doja Cat has continued to have huge success in her music career. The singer and rapper released her third studio album, Planet Her , in June 2021, which spent three consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts. The album also included three top 20 singles, including “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, “Need to Know” and “You Right” featuring the Weeknd.

Given the popularity of her songs on social media, the “Like That” rapper has unsurprisingly amassed a huge following of her own on platforms like TikTok. As of 2021, the star has over 10 million followers on the platform, which is just below the nearly 15 million followers she has on Instagram. Her viral success has landed her partnerships with influencer-favorite brands such as Fashion Nova, PrettyLittleThing, Wifey Cosmetics and more. These sponsorship deals, coupled with her successful music career, earns her an estimated $9.75 million per year, according to Net Worth Spot .

What was Doja Cat’s VMAs salary?

After winning the award for Push Best New Artist at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Doja was chosen to host the award show a year later in September 2021. Along with hosting, the rapper was nominated for five VMAs, including Video of the Year for “Kiss Me More” feature SZA, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects.

While it’s not clear exactly how much Doja Cat was paid to host the awards, we can expect that she earned a pretty decent paycheck from the event. For example, Oscar host fees are typically anywhere around $15,000 to $25,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter, so it’s possible Doja’s salary for the VMAs is somewhere within that ballpark as well.

How much is Doja Cat worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Doja Cat’s net worth is an estimated $8 million. The rapper’s net worth is made up of streaming revenue from her lucrative music career, which includes over $14,000 in earnings from her viral single “Say So” and over $12,000 from “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” on Spotify alone, according to Net Worth Spot. The viral hitmaker also has a multi-year contract with RCA Records with a joint venture deal via Dr. Luke’s vanity label, Kemosabe Records. Her contract is reportedly valued at $150,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0bu31ImM00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 8

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Posted Her 1st Instagram With Pete After Telling Kanye He Needs to ‘Accept’ Their Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Getting serious. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official. After almost five months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Saturday Night Live cast member became Instagram official on March 11, 2022, after Kim posted her first photos with Pete on social media. The post—which Kim captioned, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”—included two photos of her and Pete. The first photo showed Kim in sunglasses, a feather coat and metallic boots as Pete, dressed in a white T-shirt, a black jacket and dark jeans, laid his head in...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Shaded Will Smith After He Slapped Him at the Oscars—See His Diss About Will’s Movie

Click here to read the full article. The slap heard around the world. Chris Rock shaded Will Smith after he slapped him at the Oscars 2022 for his joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Chris and Will went viral at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, after the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum slapped the stand-up comedian for a joke he made about his wife’s hair. The moment started when Chris took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature and joked that Jada—who has alopecia, a disorder that causes hair loss—looked like G.I. Jane, Demi Moore’s...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Sza
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Tyga
HollywoodLife

Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music After Fighting With Fans Over Cancelled Concert

Doja Cat says she ‘can’t wait to disappear’ from the public eye as she declared she doesn’t ‘need to be believed in anymore.’. Doja Cat is apparently done with music. The 26-year-old made the dramatic and shocking announcement via social media after an altercation with fans in Paraguay, where a festival performance was cancelled. “i f–—– quit i can’t wait to f–—– disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she said to a fan via social media on Friday, March 25.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Apologizes For Saying She's Quitting Music

Doja Cat has apologized to her fans on Twitter after saying that she was quitting music, last week. Doja got into a heated Twitter rant after going back and forth with fans who were upset she canceled a performance in Paraguay due to a heavy rainstorm. Doja returned to Twitter,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Fashion Nova#Doja Cat S Net Worth#Tiktok#Mooo
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Cardi B fans defend rapper after she shares photo of six-month-old son’s eye in response to requests to see baby

Cardi B’s fans have come to her defence after she responded to requests to show her infant son’s face by sharing a close-up photo of the baby’s eye.On Tuesday, the rapper, 29, who welcomed her second child, a son, with Offset in September 2021, shared an update about the six month old on Twitter, where she wrote: “Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day.”The tweet prompted numerous requests from Cardi’s followers to share a photo of the baby, which she has not yet done.“Our baby cousin got teeth coming...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto's Secret Feature Is Seemingly 21 Savage, Not Cardi B Or Nicki Minaj

Latto's fans have been guessing throughout the last few days who the rapper was referring to when she revealed hints about the featured artist on her next single, "Wheelie." She's dropping the song at the end of this week and, given her clues, many fans believed that she had clocked in work with either Cardi B or Nicki Minaj. Apparently, that isn't the case.
MUSIC
E! News

Devin Booker Explains Why His Relationship With Kendall Jenner Isn't "Hard"

Watch: Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk. The 25-year-old NBA star recently made a rare comment about his supermodel girlfriend during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their personal lives, Devin gave a surprisingly candid answer.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy