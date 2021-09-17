Stray shower for Hudson Valley today, beautiful last weekend of summer

There will be a brief stray shower today, but better weather is coming for the final weekend of summer.

Friday will be cloudy with some chances for rain and highs in the 70s.

It’s possible there will be a brief storm on Saturday, the weekend looks mostly dry with temperatures in the high-70s or low-80s.

NOW: Cloudy - stray shower or two - very low impact weather day. Highs in the 70s.

NEXT: Nicer weather for the final weekend of summer other than a brief shower tomorrow afternoon. Around 80 degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower or two. Highs near 75.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows near 65.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance for a passing afternoon shower or a brief storm. Mostly dry, highs near 82.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs near 78.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs near 77.