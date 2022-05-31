The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History

Reliving Dolphins memories from Joe Auer's kickoff return to the "Facemask Pass," with the "hook-and-lateral" and the "Miami Miracle" in between

As of Tuesday, we're officially 100 days away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, which makes it a good time to revisit our countdown of the top 100 plays in Miami Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played more than 900 regular season and playoff games, it was an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them, and an exercise of this nature is sure to create a lot of debate and disagreement.

This is list represents the best of every Dolphins season from 1966 through 2020, which is why we've provided a link to our top plays of the 2021 season to allow everyone to decide whether any of those plays belongs in the top 100.

RELATED: The top 10 Dolphins offensive plays of 2021

RELATED: The top 10 Dolphins defensive plays of 2021

Before we revisit the countdown, a few statistical notes:

The list included 50 offensive plays, 25 defensive plays, 22 special teams plays and three we'd classify as "misc." — Bryan Cox taking on the Cincinnati sideline in 1991, the Orange Bowl crowd creating havoc for the Eagles in 1981, and the intentional safety in 1973.

Perhaps we were guilty of recency bias, because our top 100 featured more plays from the 2010s (23) than any other decade with the 2000s second, although the year that produced the most plays in our countdown was — probably to be expected — 1972 with nine.

In terms of players, it should surprise no one that Dan Marino was the one involved in the most plays, as he surfaced 11 times.

For the record, here's the final top 100 countdown with a link describing every play and some videos sprinkled throughout.

View the original article to see embedded media.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Tuesday or Wednesday for the All Dolphins mailbag.