Here's How Americans Compare With Those In Other Countries In Exercise, Health, Survey Reveals

A new survey that spanned 24 countries found that Americans are not keeping up with those in other countries when it comes to exercise and healthy eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers surveyed 13,000 people, including 2,000 Americans, according to StudyFinds.com.

The site reported that 84 percent of Americans in the study believed their health is a "work in progress." Eighty-two percent of all respondents gave the same response.

The majority of respondents, more than 80 percent, reported that the pandemic has caused them to take steps to improve their health.

The survey found that 56 percent of all respondents said they can run or exercise longer now without feeling winded, and 48 percent said they have gone down a size during the pandemic.

However, only 32 percent of American respondents reported that they can exercise longer without feeling winded, and 29 percent said they've gone down a size.

StudyFinds.com reported that the survey was created by OnePoll on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

