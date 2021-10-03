CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Here's How Americans Compare With Those In Other Countries In Exercise, Health, Survey Reveals

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bQO7c_0btnlwAt00

A new survey that spanned 24 countries found that Americans are not keeping up with those in other countries when it comes to exercise and healthy eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers surveyed 13,000 people, including 2,000 Americans, according to StudyFinds.com.

The site reported that 84 percent of Americans in the study believed their health is a "work in progress." Eighty-two percent of all respondents gave the same response.

The majority of respondents, more than 80 percent, reported that the pandemic has caused them to take steps to improve their health.

The survey found that 56 percent of all respondents said they can run or exercise longer now without feeling winded, and 48 percent said they have gone down a size during the pandemic.

However, only 32 percent of American respondents reported that they can exercise longer without feeling winded, and 29 percent said they've gone down a size.

StudyFinds.com reported that the survey was created by OnePoll on behalf of Herbalife Nutrition and the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

Learn more about the survey here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Herbalife Nutrition#Americans#Studyfinds Com#Onepoll
wwnytv.com

Survey: north country access to health care improving

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People’s access to health care in the north country is improving. That’s according to an annual survey by the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization. An analyst for the survey says people are receiving health care in new ways, particularly through telemedicine. “One out of...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Here’s how health care vaccination rates look statewide & in north country

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - No health care facilities had to be closed because of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for people who work in them. That’s the word Wednesday from Gov. Kathy Hochul. “Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable and ensuring that the health care workers...
ALBANY, NY
spring.org.uk

A Delightful Sign That You Have A High IQ

People with high IQs tend to share this quality. More intelligent people tend to follow rules and be less aggressive and better behaved, research finds. People with higher IQs are also less likely to cheat and steal. Young people with lower IQs, though, are more likely to take part in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
texasbreaking.com

This Vegetable Helps Reduce Blood Pressure In Hypertensive Individuals

High blood pressure, labeled as a silent killer due to its destructive nature that most of the time goes undetected, can also significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and must be managed swiftly. Here’s one vegetable that can lower blood pressure and help against other related diseases. Beetroot, which...
HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces Cancer Risk By 40%

Taking this supplement can fight cancer and greatly reduce the risk of dying from the disease. Daily supplementation of cholecalciferol, also known as vitamin D3, can reduce the risk of fatal cancer by nearly 40 percent. The link between vitamin D and cancer has captivated experts’ mind for years. People...
CANCER
spring.org.uk

This Common Food Increases Diabetes Risk 60%

The global prevalence of diabetes on average is 8.5 percent. Eggs are abundant in nutrients including protein, B vitamins, selenium, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and choline. However, eating eggs every day remains controversial, no matter if they are poached, boiled, scrambled or cooked over easy. A study finds against ‘egg-cess’ as...
NUTRITION
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
139K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy