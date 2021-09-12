CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Map Shows Places With Highest Risk of Travelers Contracting COVID

TravelPulse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has produced https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1a global map showing the travel ‘hot spots’ across the world where the chance of contracting the COVID-19 virus is the highest. The United States is among the 78 countries with the highest level, making it one of the riskiest...

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Even though the summer surge of COVID-19 might lead some to think the pandemic has nowhere to go but down, the numbers continue to rise, with new cases at a level not seen since February. In some states, caseloads and hospitalizations have more than doubled, and health systems are overwhelmed. These are five states where experts warn that COVID is out of control. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer And Moderna Covid Vaccines: Release Dates Of Booster Shots Are Revealed

There’s been a lot of fuss around the Covid 19 booster shots, especially lately, and this triggered even more controversy around the coronavirus vaccines. These were already surrounded by various issues, especially regarding their potential side effects for some people. Biden’s administration push to distribute Covid 19 vaccines. Not too...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
International Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Map#Covid#Africa#Us Travel Association#Health Department
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns You Not to Go to This One Outdoor Place as Delta Surges

While the severity of the pandemic and our understanding of the virus that caused it may have changed at different times over the past year and a half, one thing has remained relatively constant: Moving events and gatherings outdoors can make them much safer. But as new strains of the virus have made it easier to spread the disease, there are certain situations when even being outside won't help—especially when it involves an incredibly large group of people. And according to chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, the massive crowds at football games and other outdoor sporting events are one thing you should avoid while the Delta variant continues to surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Mu COVID-19 variant: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Although the Delta variant has been dominating conversations and headlines surrounding COVID-19 for the last few months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now listed a new "variant of interest." According to WHO, the Mu COVID-19 variant (also known as B.1.621) "has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

7 More "Very High-Risk" Travel Destinations, According to the CDC

On August 12, we wrote, “Where COVID-19 and travel are concerned, when one door opens, another one shuts. Or sometimes seven shut.” That was following the news that seven countries had been added onto the “very high-risk” travel destination list by the CDC. And now here we are again, less than three weeks later, writing to tell you that seven more of those doors are now also closing.
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

CDC Updates Its 'Avoid Travel' List with 10 Countries, Including Belize

As the delta variant continues to spread and COVID-19 vaccines have yet to reach certain nations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again updated its list of countries and territories to avoid when it comes to non-essential travel. The list has four categories, ranked by the level of risk in each location, Level 4 being the highest.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy