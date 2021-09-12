God of War Ragnarok director talks about his version of Thor

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday we saw the reappearance of Kratos with the new trailer for the long-awaited God of War Ragnarok, the most followed during the following hours, and how could it be otherwise, gave a lot to talk about. One of the aspects that most attracted attention is the design of some of its characters, especially Thor, far from the image of the God of Thunder to which we are accustomed, he sports an important belly, something that many have not liked. fans and what Eric Williams, who will be director of the game taking over from Cory Barlog, has spoken about.

ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Reveals First Look at Thor

The first major trailer for God of War Ragnarok was released by Santa Monica Studio this week during the recent PlayStation Showcase. The video itself provided our first deep look at what the highly-anticipated sequel will have in store and also teased a handful of new characters that will be appearing within the story. One of those characters happens to be Thor, who is the iconic Norse God of Thunder. And while Thor himself wasn't shown directly in the trailer for Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio has since revealed what he will actually look like in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Trailer Revealed by PlayStation

Sony's next chapter in the God of War series called God of War: Ragnarok made a somewhat unexpected appearance during the PlayStation Showcase event which took place on Thursday. This PlayStation-focused presentation was what some may consider the only real look at the game we've gotten though since the first reveal from September 2020 only showed the God of War symbol with an ominous message attached.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Eric Williams
Person
Cory Barlog
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Director on How the Sequel Will Further Explore Kratos and Atreus' Story

Though Kratos' story in the overarching God of War mythos is built upon tragic losses in his family, God of War 2018 gave the Spartan warrior a brand new familial challenge - taking care of his son, Atreus, after the death of Faye, Atreus' mother. What followed was a deeply personal story of Kratos learning how to be a parent, what that responsibility entails, and some shocking truths about his current family.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

God of War: Ragnarok’s stocky Thor has the internet buzzing

Yesterday, Sony fully revealed the next God of War game, which will be officially called God of War: Ragnarok. In that reveal trailer, we learned that Freya and Thor will be the primary antagonists in Ragnarok, though we didn’t get to see very much of Thor at all. Once the reveal was done, Sony Santa Monica revealed full character artwork for a variety of characters in the game, including Thor, and it’s safe to say that the reaction to Thor has been mixed.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#War Game#Ucm
attackofthefanboy.com

God of War Ragnarok Introduces Tyr and Teases Thor’s Vengeance

God of War Ragnarok‘s first trailer was just revealed during PlayStation’s September Showcase. The reveal trailer shows off a teenage Atreus, a protective Kratos, and a looming Ragnarok. The reveal trailer of God of War Ragnarok shows off an angsty teenager Atreus as he awaits Ragnarok’s arrival. Kratos and Atreus...
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

God Of War Ragnarok announced

First details about the upcoming action game sequel. Sony Santa Monica Studio has announced the first details about God of War Ragnarök. The sequel will begin a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before. Atreus wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

In defence of God of War's Thor

Last night, during Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, we got the debut trailer for the new God of War game - and super cool it looks too. But after God of War Ragnarok was fully unveiled, we got what was for me an even more interesting reveal: our first look at the game's version of Thor, the Norse god of Thunder.
VIDEO GAMES
