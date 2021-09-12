Market Watch: Avalanche (AVAX) Explodes 30% to New ATH, Bitcoin Stagnant at $45K

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The altcoin market has had its share of ups and downs over the past week. While most alts have steadily declined in value, the likes of AVAX, ALGO, ATOM, and XTZ opposed broader market trends and registered strong gains. Sadly, Bitcoin Cash belonged to the first category after a woeful week of trade which accounted for losses of over 16%.

