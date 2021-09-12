CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Watch: Avalanche (AVAX) Explodes 30% to New ATH, Bitcoin Stagnant at $45K

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile bitcoin has failed to break above $46,000, Avalanche (AVAX) has skyrocketed by 30% to register a new all-time high. After falling to $44,000 and spiking to $46,000, bitcoin has calmed once again around the $45,000 mark. Most altcoins are slightly in green on a daily scale, but some have charted impressive gains. Avalanche is among those as AVAX has surged by more than 30% to tap a new ATH.

