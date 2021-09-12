CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale City, VA

Police: Motorcycle crashes into Dale City home, killing its 26-year-old driver

By Staff Reports
princewilliamtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle, crashed into a parked car and then struck a Dale City home, according to police. No one inside the home was injured. The operator of the motorcycle, who has been identified as Carlos Erasmo Lopez Castro, 26, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.

