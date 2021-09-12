Police: Motorcycle crashes into Dale City home, killing its 26-year-old driver

A 26-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Saturday after he lost control of his motorcycle, crashed into a parked car and then struck a Dale City home, according to police. No one inside the home was injured. The operator of the motorcycle, who has been identified as Carlos Erasmo Lopez Castro, 26, of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.