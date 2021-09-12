Are we ashamed as a fan base?

I always do my shopping on Sunday morning early, in the Spartanburg and Greenville area. I have yet to see anyone yet with any Clemson apparel. Maybe I’m missing something but Just like the American flags were out right after 9/11 are we not going to be proud of the Tigers unless they win it all? I use ‘We’ as a general description and not trying to universalize it, as there are certainly a ton of loyal fans. It just is an observation and opinions are my own and could be totally off.