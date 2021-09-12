CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Game Today: Bears vs Rams injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears - Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears will face off against the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the first game of their 2021 season. We will finally see what this team can do now that the regular season is upon us. The Chicago Bears have not had much time to showcase their starting offensive line, but the preseason is behind them and they must find a way to gel or it won’t matter who is playing quarterback.

Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
Red and Black

Bulldogs in the NFL: Stafford leads Rams to victory in Los Angeles debut

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books, and the University of Georgia has 35 players on NFL rosters, the fourth most of any school. Here are the top performances from former Bulldogs in Week 1. Matthew Stafford. One of the most high profile moves of the...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Week 1 Game Preview: Bears at Rams

A new NFL season is here, but the excitement for Chicago Bears football is perhaps tempered a bit by our continued wait to see Justin Fields finally get under center for Chicago. In the meantime though, it’s the Andy Dalton show and how he plays will go a long way...
NFL
LA Rams offensive trio vastly underrated in recent ranking of NFL ‘triplets’

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The LA Rams have been very active in terms of tweaking their roster of late. The team traded away veteran quarterback Jared Goff for an even more seasoned veteran in Matthew Stafford. The team had to reinforce the running backs after losing three rushers before the season started, including second-year running back Cam Akers. And the team added a host of new faces at wide receiver, led by speedy veteran DeSean Jackson.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colin Cowherd ranks LA Rams as top NFL team after week one

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. When the LA Rams rolled the dice to acquire veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, there were many who saw this as the right move for a team that had fallen short in the past. But there were others who were not quite as convinced. Some viewed the pricetag of quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 fourth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and finally a 2023 first-round pick, as too much compensation.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL

