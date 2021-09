Apple cider has always seemed a bit fancier than its transparent cousin apple juice. Maybe it's because cider always pops up around the fall and winter holidays (try Ree Drummond's Mulled Apple Cider for your next family gathering!). Both drinks have that same sweet, sharp apple-ness that delights all ages, but they're not always interchangeable. There's a real difference between apple cider and apple juice—you can see it and you can taste it. In fact, cider and juice have less in common than you might think. Read on to learn how to distinguish them, and see if it inspires you to try one of our great apple desserts!

