CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

"It's too little too late" and other reasons why not

Palo Alto Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFUD. Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt. Big changes should be carefully considered. But when a new idea quickly provokes objections from many different angles, something else might be going on. It could be that entrenched interests are raising FUD. It might be that people resistant to change are trying out arguments. Or maybe the various issues being raised provide cover for an underlying concern that people are reluctant to talk about.

www.paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

Couchbase isn’t the next Snowflake, and it doesn’t deserve its premium valuations. SentinelOne is growing like a weed -- but it’s also burning a lot of cash, and trading at nosebleed valuations. Roblox will struggle to justify its valuations as its growth decelerates. The S&P 500 index has more than...
STOCKS
northernstar.info

Labor Day: Too much work, too little pay

A regular conversation between Americans almost always involves an exchange of names. The following exchange somehow leads to what those people do for a living. From a young age, Americans are encouraged to learn about what they’d be interested in pursuing for a future career. Work culture is strongly embedded throughout the whole course of life. Although it’s important to be future-oriented in some situations, Americans don’t get enough payoff for tying themselves so closely to their jobs.
JOBS
Insurance Journal

Cyber Underwriting Changes: Is It Too Little, Too Late?

With primary rate changes approaching 50% and underwriting questions about network controls becoming more and more detailed, cyber insurers and reinsurers are reacting to an onslaught of ransomware attacks against policyholders and prospects. But are the actions enough to keep ahead of the bad guys? Did they react too slowly?
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

4 strategies for a UN breakthrough on energy and climate change

Two important events hosted by the United Nations are coming up that are widely hoped to help address what the U.N. calls the “dual challenge” – fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both. For the first time in 40 years, the U.N. General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy. If all goes as planned on Sept. 24, 2021, and in meetings surrounding the summit, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Industry
fistfuloftalent.com

Exit Interviews? They’re Simply Too Little, Too Late

Here’s a truism you can take to the bank: Bad ideas never seem to go away. How do I know? Well, it’s because with all the big workplace issues that are front and center today — like should you bring people back to the office, the remote vs. hybrid debate, or where to find workers for jobs you can’t fill — The Wall Street Journal last week decided to write about … exit interviews???
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

It's not easy for stocks to increase their share price tenfold. Upstart did it in less than a year!. Upstart's technology resonates with lenders, who are beginning to work with Upstart at an increasing rate. Despite the strong run, the stock isn't unreasonably expensive, and there is a wide-open growth...
STOCKS
Brookings Institution

Greening the AfCFTA: It is not too late

Environmental sustainability is a key component of Africa’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want. Yet, the recently launched African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) contains only minimal references to the environment. This policy brief highlights various ways in which State Parties can strengthen the linkages between the AfCFTA and the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Energy Storage#Natural Gas#Energy Resources#Air Conditioning#Fud
Motley Fool

See the Money Trend That's Taking Over America: Are You Too Late?

Cryptocurrency is the hottest investment trend -- but is there still money to be made?. Every time you turn around, there's a new fad for something, be it fashion, food, or personal finance. Sometimes, those hot trends turn into real movements. Other times, they fizzle out and fade away. For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
theenergymix.com

2,185 Academics Back Fossil Non-Proliferation Treaty While #FixTheWEO Demands 1.5°C Energy Scenario

International climate groups kicked off a season of high-stakes meetings and report releases with a call from 2,185 scientists and researchers to back the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), and a demand from more than 150 organizations that the International Energy Agency (IEA) put climate stabilization at the heart of its energy futures modelling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
The Motley Fool

Why It Isn't Too Late to Invest in Telehealth

The telehealth industry is growing at a fast rate, and it's much more than just a COVID-19 trend. More employers are offering it in their healthcare plans, and the government is expanding coverage. Even some of the largest companies in the world -- Amazon and Walmart -- are getting into...
HEALTH
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy