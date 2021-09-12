NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PR...
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Rivers Edge Volunteer Fire Department, located in Braddock, Allegheny County, PA will meet on September 20, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the firehouse, 1100 Braddock Ave, Braddock, PA for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to the requirements of Sec. 147(f) of the IRS Code of 1986 as amended on a proposal that the Issuer enter into an agreement in order to finance equipment. The equipment to be financed consists of a Pierce Enforcer Pumper to be located at 1100 Braddock Ave, Braddock, PA.classmart.post-gazette.com
