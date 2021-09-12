AMN Picks of the Week: Roy Campbell et al. / Wordclock / Paradiso Infernal / Vertessen & Gauci / Jeremiah Cymerman
It is no secret that Europe has generally been a more accepting place for free jazz than the US, and this release drives that point home with the great American trumpeter Roy Campbell teaming up with countryman John Dikeman on sax, as well as three compatriots from across the pond. Recorded live in Amsterdam during the 2013 dOeK Festival, less than one year before Campbell’s passing, this scorching performance demonstrates how outside music can be an exercise in contrasts while emotively communicative.
New York based clarinetist Jeremiah Cymerman returns with his fifth solo album (his first in eight years). Recorded late last year, each piece is dedicated to a composer who influenced Cymerman’s development, such as Alvin Lucier, Horațiu Rădulescu, Morton Feldman, Nate Wooley, Iancu Dumitrescu, and Evan Parker. The focus is on Cymerman playing his instrument with backing drones, echo, electroacoustics, and processed sounds.
Percussionist and composer Pedro Melo Alves has been busy of late, this being his fourth release of the year. Recorded live at Centro Cultural Vila Flor in Guimarães in November of 2020 last year, Lumina features Alves’ Omniae Ensemble septet expanded to a 22-piece outfit. It is a full-blown jazz orchestra, with woodwind, brass, string, vocal, and percussion sections as well as a conductor. Yet, Alves does not appear to be constrained by categories, as the album explores a space that includes jazz, classical, free improvisation, electronics, and experimental music.
When soprano saxophonist/composer Steve Lacy died in 2004, the world of improvised music lost one of its most creative voices, and certainly a unique one. In anticipation of the twentieth anniversary of his death—and the ninetieth anniversary of his 1934 birth—Guillaume Tarche asked the simple question, “how do you listen to him?” to an international and broadly representative group of musicians and writers. The result is a trilingual (French, English, and Italian) collection of analytical essays from critics and musicologists, reminiscences and appreciations from people who knew him or heard him play, and anecdotes and accounts from those who played with him, not to mention discographies of Lacy’s releases as well as of releases featuring others’ interpretations of his compositions.
Even in a position where you get to hear quite a large amount of unusual music on a regular basis, that does not prepare you for Cecilia Lopez’s new release, RED (DB). On one 50-minute track, Lopez combines her electronics with the skills of drummer Gerald Cleaver and bassist Brandon Lopez to create humming textures and drones as well glissando-like sounds. Julia Cavagna provided scored actions.
Landing squarely between dark ambient and post-rock, Sleepwalker’s guitar and percussion soundscapes are both haunting and majestic. The album’s four tracks begin with the self-titled opener, featuring cosmic layered guitar drones. The second track, Le Cercle Rouge, couples undistorted guitar melodies with harmonies made up of long-held notes, as well as semi-martial percussion. The percussion becomes more involved, almost tribal, on Dream Cycle, as the guitars produce waves of textures. All of this culminates in Neverending Journey Through the Void, a 29-minute excursion with slow but heavy chording and stark synth melodies. Quieter passages are introspective and reminiscent of dark ambient, while aggressive percussion and guitar, as well as a hint of chanted vocals, drive the more assertive movements to crescendo.
JD Allen (b. 1972) is a tenor saxophonist and composer. Raised in Detroit, Allen got his first professional break at twenty when he was hired by the legendary jazz singer Betty Carter. In 2008, Allen formed a trio with bassist Gregg August and drummer Rudy Royston which would serve as his primary creative vehicle for the next decade. The group released eight acclaimed albums, toured extensively, and was even the basis of an Atlantic Magazine think piece. In 2019, Allen formed a new trio with two musicians a generation his junior: drummer Nic Cacioppo and bassist Ian Kenselaar. That trio’s latest album is Toys / Die Dreaming (2020); Allen’s latest is Queen City, a solo recital.
Sixty pieces of music in sixty minutes each about sixty seconds in length. Pressing PLAY initiates a run of 60 tracks in a randomized order. The sequence ends after all 60 pieces play. The numbers relate to the ordinal position of each piece in the present playlist and are not intended titles or identifiers of the musical works. Every subsequent play shuffles the deck. In time new pieces may be added as others are removed.
Dave Liebman Expansions – Selflessness: The Music of John Coltrane (Dot Time Records, 2021) Matthew Shipp / Whit Dickey – Reels (Burning Ambulance Music, 2021) Caroline Davis – Portals, Vol. 1: Mourning (Sunnyside Recordings, 2021)
Over the course of the last few decades, Adam Rudolph has quietly become a giant of world fusion and spiritual jazz. He has collaborated with mentors like Don Cherry and Yusef Lateef, and is a member of both Carlos Niño’s L.A. collective Build An Ark as well as Hu Vibrational, which features Niño and Hamid Drake. He’s mastered instruments from around the world, and has studied the traditions and philosophy behind the music he plays. He treats his many collaborations as a way for him to communicate across cultures and generations. META, the label Rudolph founded in 1997, has become a go-to source for heads into the deeper end of jazz, boasting releases from Rudolph’s towering Go: Organic Orchestra and global improv octet Moving Pictures, as well as works where Rudolph plays alongside legends like Yusef Lateef and Pharoah Sanders.
Aussie music legend Paul Kelly has returned with his first piece of new music in over a year, sharing the powerful new single “Every Step of The Way” today. An acoustic-led ballad that features all the hallmarks of a classic Kelly track, the emotive “Every Step of The Way” was penned a year ago after seeing AFL footballer Eddie Betts discuss the racism he’s experienced both on and off the field during an appearance on national TV.
AKIRA SAKATA – TOSAKA TO WATASHI. “Under the Covid 19 pandemic all the musicians and live music venues’ livelihoods are under threat. Currently, August 5, 2021 is in the middle of the TOKYO 2020 Olympics. Over 5,000 infected people, It jumped 10 times more than before the Olympics. We have entered an unknown territory. I am lucky to live. This solo is a continuation of the recording prepared to take a video in memory of the late John Russel. It was recorded at Bar Isshee in Tokyo. Many musicians, including Toshinori Kondo, died this year, but I couldn’t even go to the funeral. I’m sorry. I can’t help but hope that cafe OTO will hold up and this pandemic will end soon. ”
Hey! Did you know that there’s an entire aspect of KCRW music discovery that you might be missing out on? Well fear not, because our 5 Songs to Hear This Week newsletter is now a weekly feature on our website. Watch this space every Monday for a rundown of the five songs that you need in your life immediately, curated by KCRW Music staff.
Former Fleetwood Mac singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has just released a third advance track from his forthcoming self-titled solo album, which is due out on September 17. “Scream,” which is available now via digital formats, is a stripped-down yet upbeat tune that kicks off the album. “Many of the songs on...
Melvins will release their acoustic covers album Five Legged Dog on October 15, and is now streaming their new version of "Revolve". Guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne said the song was originally written on acoustic guitar, so making this version wasn't too hard. "I wrote 'Revolve' on an unplugged electric...
The EFG London Jazz Festival has just sent out a press release with updates such as extra matinee shows for Dave Holland/ John Scofield and for Julian Lage and the first half-dozen soloists for Jazz Voice on 12 November:. Press release begins: As we approach November, the excitement for the...
