Surreal driving and walking experience Titan Chaser appearing on Switch next week

Back in May, NGDEV confirmed that it was working on a new Switch version of its shoot ’em up game known as Razion EX. Today, the developer shared a final release date. Razion’s first appearance was actually on the Neo Geo in 2014. Now for the “EX” edition on Switch, the game features a ton of changes. NGDEV modified the gameplay, rebalanced and pulled back on the difficulty, added bullet cancelling for some enemies, adjusted the controls and ship movements, upgraded the graphics and added 32 bit effects, changed the presentation to widescreen, added a scanline filter, reworked the levels and scoring mechanics a bit, included unlockable continues, made a new training mode for unlocked levels and bosses, created a small ending, and ensured that the music is CD-quality. It’s definitely a lot to take in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO