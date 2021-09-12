Surreal driving and walking experience Titan Chaser appearing on Switch next week
Publisher Samustai and developer shostak.games are gearing up for a new title on Switch. Next week, Titan Chaser will be available digitally. Titan Chaser is a surreal driving and walking experience in which players scout giant creatures and use the light to drive them off without fighting or killing. Despite the big creatures involved, there’s actually not any fighting or killing. You’ll just be driving them away from the sleeping town using light. Additionally, you won’t have to worry about dealing with fuel, car maintenance, health, or damage. The eShop page even mentions that it’s a “meditative experience.”nintendoeverything.com
