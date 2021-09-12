CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewisville, TX

Bull Riding and Cattle Parade

By Valerie
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Lewisville and Cox Event Productions are proud to bring the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) to Lewisville. Tickets for PBR Lewisville, presented by Zimmerer Kubota, are now on sale.This event will feature athletes from the Touring Pro Division of the PBR. It’s a mix of established rodeo veterans and newcomers to the professional ranks. The Touring Pro Division gives riders the opportunity to compete in PBR-sanctioned events while earning money to qualify for the Built Ford Tough Series.

lewisville.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Southlake’s Art in the Square Sept. 24 – 26

Art in the Square is a two and one half day annual community event offering the viewing and sale of juried fine art, along with quality entertainment, food and children’s activities. This event offers a varied cultural experience, while providing Southlake Women’s Club with an opportunity to serve and support the community, unify its members and raise funds for distribution to local charities.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
DFW Community News

Where to Eat in Dallas (On & Off Campus)

One aspect of college that I never realized would be so pivotal and meaningful to me was food. As I made the trek from California to Texas, I mainly thought of the heat, the cowboy hats, and the southern accents that would truly affect my location experience. It wasn’t until I stepped into the Dallas foodie scene where I quickly realized my love for food needed to be added to the list.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy