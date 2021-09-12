Lewis Hamilton 'fortunate to be alive' after drama-filled Italian Grand Prix
The Italian Grand Prix was full of drama on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided and were both subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the race. The pair, who sit atop the Formula 1 driver's championship standings, were locked wheel to wheel in the 26th lap and with Hamilton looking to squeeze Verstappen of space, the Dutch driver appeared to bounce off a curb on a corner, flying into the air and landing on top of Hamilton's car.www.actionnewsnow.com
Comments / 0