Lewis Hamilton 'fortunate to be alive' after drama-filled Italian Grand Prix

By By Ben Morse, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Italian Grand Prix was full of drama on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen collided and were both subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the race. The pair, who sit atop the Formula 1 driver's championship standings, were locked wheel to wheel in the 26th lap and with Hamilton looking to squeeze Verstappen of space, the Dutch driver appeared to bounce off a curb on a corner, flying into the air and landing on top of Hamilton's car.

