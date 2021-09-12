Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower US Oil Production Continues to Underpin Prices
U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures soared on Friday after traders shifted their focus back to the tighter supply situation. The growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida more than offset the bearish influences of Saudi Arabia’s price cut to Asia and China’s releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve.www.fxempire.com
