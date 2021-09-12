CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower US Oil Production Continues to Underpin Prices

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures soared on Friday after traders shifted their focus back to the tighter supply situation. The growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida more than offset the bearish influences of Saudi Arabia’s price cut to Asia and China’s releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve.

FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
fxempire.com

Oil Bulls’ Morale High On Supply Squeeze

Government data showed the U.S. crude inventories have shrunk more than expected, and demand for oil may be higher as vaccination campaigns expand. Prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday. Crude oil stocks in the world’s most powerful economy fell to their lowest level since September 2019, U.S. Several...
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery was unchanged at $72.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 21 cents to $75.67 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.18 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. October natural fell 12 cents to $5.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
CNBC

Oil reverses losses, turns positive

Oil prices reversed early losses and turned positive on Thursday, building on Wednesday's gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude oil advanced 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.75 per barrel, after settling up 2.5% the previous day.
futuresmag.com

Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring

There’s so much news, most of it bullish for the oil and gas markets— it's hard to keep up, but we’ll give it our best effort. Oil and natural gas prices are soaring and things are getting so dramatic that even Goldman Sachs has joined our call for consumers of natural gas to buy protection. In other words, Goldman Sachs is seeing what we've been saying for months, that we have a potential structural shortage of natural gas going into winter. Unless energy and shale producers can dramatically increase production, this global deficit of natural gas could become a major issue this winter.
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Steady, as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

A 0.7% increase in retail sales for August was unable to push the market higher. Analysts expected a 0.8% slide. U.S. stocks were little changed Thursday, despite an unexpected gain in retail sales, as jobless claims rose and oil prices steadied after Wednesday's increase. Retail sales rose 0.7% in August...
fxempire.com

Oil Surged Amid Falling US Inventories, Hitting Our Target!

We took the position in the forecasted $67.53-67.94 key support zone, and some partial profits were saved by our suggested stop-win at $68.82 last week. However, what’s the most important: the main target that we expected in our previous editions of Oil Trading Alerts at $72.30 was finally reached yesterday!
futuresmag.com

Oil Prices Continue To Surge As U.S. Crude Supplies Fall For A 6th Week

Oil prices surged to the highest level since July after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. crude oil supplies fell for the 6th week in a row. In the report, they stated that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories fell by 6.4 million barrels, putting inventories about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year.
Reuters

U.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data

HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast crude oil exports are flowing again after recent hurricanes took out 26 million barrels of offshore production, according to sources and Refinitiv Eikon data, with local prices easing as more shipments moved out of the region. Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas damaged...
marcellusdrilling.com

EIA DPR: NatGas Production Rises in 6 of 7 Shale Regions, Incl. M-U

Six of the seven largest shale plays in the U.S. will see an increase in natural gas production in October according to the latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The Marcellus/Utica, collectively lumped together as “Appalachia” in the report, will see an estimated increase of 74 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) in production next month. The M-U’s chief rival, the Haynesville, will see an increase of 82 MMcf/d. The oil-based Permian will see an increase in natgas production of 63 MMcf/d.
fxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1810.60, Weakens Under $1780.60

Gold futures are trading lower late Wednesday after failing to follow-through to the upside following Tuesday’s minor reversal bottom. Helping to put a lid on the market were firm Treasury yields, while a weaker U.S. Dollar may have underpinned prices. Although the market is trading lower, most of the session featured rangebound price action as investors sought clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering strategy.
oilandgas360.com

China’s move to lower oil prices has market wary of more to come

(Bloomberg) –China’s first auction of oil from its strategic reserves looks relatively paltry, but the possibility of further releases is still likely to exert a powerful influence on global crude prices. The initial sale will be for about 7.38 million barrels of crude on Sept. 24, the National Food and...
fxempire.com

Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Sep. 15 – No Big Changes, Gold at $1,800

The gold futures contract gained 0.71% on Tuesday as it continued to fluctuate within a short-term consolidation following last week’s Tuesday’s decline of almost 2%. The yellow metal has retraced all of its recent advance and it fell back below the $1,800 price level. It reacted to the strengthening U.S. dollar, among other factors. This morning gold is trading above the price level of $1,800, as we can see on the daily chart (the chart includes today’s intraday data):
Baton Rouge Business Report

Most Louisiana refineries have restarted but oil production lagging

Most of the nine Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida have restarted or were restarting on Friday, nearly two weeks after the powerful storm came ashore, a Reuters survey shows. Refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Just three of the nine refineries...
94.3 Jack FM

Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to...
Reuters

Vaccines set to unleash pent-up oil demand -IEA

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - After a three-month slide in global oil demand due to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions especially in Asia, vaccine roll-outs are set to power a rebound, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. "Already signs are emerging of...
