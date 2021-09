Summer is dwindling down and fall is fast approaching. Though, it’s a little hard to tell given all the lingering heat advisories. Still, some people are using whatever excuses they can to whip out those pumpkin spice lattes and campfires– not California residents, though. They still find themselves under a campfire ban. Regardless, if pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, Outsiders, maybe tailgating is. That’s right, the season of burgers, dogs, and beer is upon us. As we dive into fall sports, that means our kids do too and they need a way to get to practice. Even superstar Carrie Underwood finds herself stepping into that role of “baseball mom.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO