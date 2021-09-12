CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 1: L.A. Chargers vs. Washington Football Team Preview

By Tim Callahan
It’s finally here! With the Thursday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, the 2021 NFL season has finally opened! This Sunday, 28 teams will face off, trying to get that Opening Day win. The Los Angeles Chargers open their season against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field at 10 am PT. There are a number of interesting storylines to watch in this matchup. With that said, here is the Chargers-Football Team week 1 preview.

The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers Takeaways From Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers opened up their NFL season on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. After a gritty battle at FedEx Field, the Chargers came out on top, beating the Football Team 20-16. The match was a close one throughout the entire game, with each team holding the lead at one point. These are the Chargers’ takeaways from Week 1.
NFL
