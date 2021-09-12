CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becky Lynch Wants To Be Bigger Than The Rock

By Andrew Ravens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky Lynch recently sat down with the New York Daily News to talk about a wide range of topics. During it, she made it known that she wants to be bigger than The Rock. “I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock,” Lynch said. “The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend. But I’m on a different path, and I’m different than The Rock, and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch.”

Becky Lynch
