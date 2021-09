The aptly named Amber is the color of ambergris and technically an orange wine. Lovely flavors of candied orange peel dive down deeply through the palate, with lingering hints of cinnamon and clove. A blend of Riesling, Vermentino and Viognier, all fermented on their skins, it's quite fragrant with orange blossom highlights. All in all a unique and beautifully designed wine, it should be enjoyed over the next year or two. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO