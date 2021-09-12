CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

COVID-19 Vaccines Effectiveness Decline, Boosters are Now Recommended

By Neil Pelayre
southarkansassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 boosters shot are now recommended for immunocompromised persons due to the declining effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, according to different studies. In a recently published article in Healthline, the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were originally shown to be more than 90 percent effective against severe COVID-19 illness in clinical trials. The Johnson & Johnson vaccination was shown to be less effective, but still quite beneficial in terms of preventing hospitalization.

southarkansassun.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#The Johnson Johnson#The Booster Shot#Hhs#Americans
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy