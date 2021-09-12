COVID-19 Vaccines Effectiveness Decline, Boosters are Now Recommended
COVID-19 boosters shot are now recommended for immunocompromised persons due to the declining effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, according to different studies. In a recently published article in Healthline, the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were originally shown to be more than 90 percent effective against severe COVID-19 illness in clinical trials. The Johnson & Johnson vaccination was shown to be less effective, but still quite beneficial in terms of preventing hospitalization.southarkansassun.com
