The highly potent opiate is often found laced in other drugs and has led to a rise in accidental overdoses. In the early hours of Sept. 4, comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, along with one other person, died of a suspected accidental fentanyl overdose. It's a cause of death that's become increasingly common in the U.S. — in just six years, between 2013 and 2019, the rate of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by 12, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

