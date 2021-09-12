CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

RICHIE FAULKNER Says Parkinson's Disease-Afflicted GLENN TIPTON Is 'Absolutely' Still Part Of JUDAS PRIEST Songwriting Process

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with "The Five Count" radio show in Mankato, Minnesota, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's been challenging, obviously, with everyone being split up over the last eighteen months due to the pandemic. We've had some ideas for a long time now, but we were unable to, obviously, get together and put these ideas down in the studio. So we've got a collection of songs relatively there; they'll take a bit of work, a bit of magic dust from the producers, and we've gotta get in there to record 'em, but we've got a ton of stuff that we just wanna get in and record. So we're really excited that hopefully we can all get together soon and get that done. So, yeah, there'll be new PRIEST in the near future, I'm sure."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Guitar World Magazine

Richie Faulkner: “When I joined Judas Priest, my influences were – and still are – on my sleeve. But it soon became about finding my own voice”

Before the pandemic hit, Judas Priest had grand plans for 2020 – particularly, celebrating a half-century of their existence with a global jaunt, dubbed the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. However, like all other performers, they had to scrap their plans and wait it out. But their break finally came...
ROCK MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando

CONCERT REVIEW: Judas Priest & Sabaton Both Rock Warlando. Orlando could not have asked for a better person to deliver a rock show than Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford. The return of British metal rockers Judas Priest to Central Florida came amid the reemergence of the ever increasing global pandemic that continues to play heavily on the minds of many who attended Warlando metal festival on a sprinkle-filled steamy Saturday night. Judas Priest made their only Florida appearance this year, having last played there in 2019. Surprising was the fact that the Orlando Amphitheater was only about half full for a venue that has a 10,000-person capacity, leaving plenty of room to socially distance if that was your concern. Masks were nearly non-existent as is the norm at concerts these days. While it would have been great to see a couple of missing band members who didn’t make the trip across the pond, those who attended had the opportunity to experience an unbelievable concert by one of the greatest metal bands of all time — and certainly one of the most glaring omissions from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST's ROB HALFORD Says It Was 'Euphoric' Performing 'Rocka Rolla' For First Time In More Than Four Decades

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked what it was like to perform the title track of the band's debut album, "Rocka Rolla", for the first time in 45 years at last month's Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I threw that out. We all had a list. I threw that out, and Glenn [Tipton, guitar] went, 'I don't think that's gonna work.' I said, 'I don't think it's gonna work either.' I said, 'But wouldn't it be so cool if we did it, because there is the title track of the first album this band ever made?' And so when we got up into rehearsals and we jammed it, and then Richie [Faulkner, guitar] put a bit of a twist on it — double tempo and made this little bit of an arrangement adjustment — I thought, 'Oh, man. This is definitely gonna work.' So when I did make a little tiny of a blab before we played that song at Bloodstock and then he came in, it just felt euphoric. We'd never, ever, ever in the history of the band played it live, and yet here was… That was when your foot connected with the heavy metal football, and the game was on. So I really loved that.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Mankato, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why K.K. Downing Is ‘Surprised’ by Judas Priest’s Recent Output

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing will make his long-awaited return to music with Sermons of the Sinner, the debut album from KK's Priest set for release on Oct. 1. During a recent interview with UCR, he discussed the albums his former band has put out since his departure in 2011, the events that led Judas Priest to bring in Tim "Ripper" Owens (who's now reunited with Downing as the singer for KK's Priest) and, going further back, the period when he and Judas Priest "were a force to be reckoned with."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Sneap
Person
Richie Faulkner
Person
Glenn Tipton
Person
Ian Hill
Person
Rob Halford
antiMUSIC

Bad Penny Recruit Judas Priest's Rob Halford For New Single

Rock supergroup Bad Penny have announced that they will be releasing their new single "Push Comes To Shove," featuring a guest appearance from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford on September 20th. Bad Penny features former Queen + Paul Rodgers bassist Danny Miranda, Blue Oyster Cult drummer Jules Radino and guitarist...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Judas Priest offer new album update: ‘The new songs sound fantastic’

Richie Faulkner has given Guitar World an update on the new Judas Priest album, and the guitarist promises that the metal gods’ new material “sounds fantastic.”. “The future for Priest is looking quite bright at the moment,” Faulkner states. “Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic,”...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Disease#Blabbermouth Net#North American#British#Sabbat
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

IAN GILLAN Says DEEP PURPLE Reunion With RITCHIE BLACKMORE 'Would Be No Fun At All', Blasts DAVID COVERDALE's 'Opportunistic Remarks'

Ian Gillan says that a DEEP PURPLE reunion with Ritchie Blackmore would be a "circus" and "it would be no fun at all." is a co-founder of DEEP PURPLE and wrote many of their most memorable riffs, including "Smoke On The Water", but he has not played with the group since his 1993 exit. Steve Morse effectively took over Blackmore's slot in 1994 and has since been in the group longer than Ritchie.
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

31 Years Ago: Judas Priest Ramp Up the Metal With ‘Painkiller’

By the mid-1980s, British metal pioneers Judas Priest seemed like they were running out of ideas, or at the very least, losing focus. 1986’s Turbo featured chirpy keyboards that sounded new wavey and 1988’s Ram It Down was slightly heavier, but marred by sub-par songwriting and out-of-place synths, and it featured an awful cover of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”
ROCK MUSIC
inkansascity.com

IN Conversation with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford

If you look up the term “metal god” in any dictionary, you’ll probably find an itty-bitty picture of Judas Priest’s Rob Halford next to the definition. Halford is arguably one of the most beloved and respected figures in metal. After joining Judas Priest in 1973, he not only steered the band to global domination during the ​70s and ​80s but helped shape the metal music genre entirely.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinjection

JUDAS PRIEST Has "An Album Or Two Of New Material"

Judas Priest has been diligently writing the follow-up to their 2018 album Firepower, and according to bassist Ian Hill it's been going really well! Hill said in an interview with The Morning Call that the band has an "album or two" of material for the new record, and that COVID has been holding up the process.
MUSIC
qcnerve.com

PHOTOS: Judas Priest and Sabaton Provide a One-Two Punch at PNC

Holy shit, Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 70 years old. While I imagine myself relaxing on a couch and watching some horrible TV show when I’m a septuagenarian, Halford is pacing on Charlotte’s biggest stage, the PNC Music Pavilion, pacing back and forth, belting out song after song in his iconic heavy metal screech.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Announces 'New Wave Of British Heavy Metal' Special On SiriusXM's 'Mandatory Metallica'

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has put together a special on the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal for Mandatory Metallica, a new limited-engagement SiriusXM radio channel with music and content curated by the band. Launched a little over two weeks ago, this new artist-branded channel coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of METALLICA's self-titled fifth album, commonly known as The Black Album.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy