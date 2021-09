Was part of WGN’s dominant 9 p.m. anchor team in the 1990s. Chicago’s journalism community – and viewers like myself – are mourning the loss of former WGN-TV anchor Allison Payne, a nine-time Emmy winner who helped lead the then Tribune-owned station to ratings dominance in the 1990s and 2000s. Payne died on September 1 at the age of 57 in her home in Detroit.